Which Military Has The Most F-15 Fighter Jets?
When it comes to the F-15 Eagle, no air force fields more of them than the United States. According to the 2024 World Air Forces report by Flight International (link downloads a PDF to your device), the U.S. Air Force operates 395 active F-15s with another 102 on order. These include the classic F-15C/D models, the multi-role F-15E Strike Eagle, and the latest F-15EX Eagle II. The Eagle has been in U.S. service since 1976, and its role has expanded from pure air superiority to deep strike, close air support, and electronic warfare.
The U.S. has consistently invested in upgrades – improved radars, modern avionics, and the Advanced Missile and Bomb Ejector Rack (AMBER) system – to keep the F-15 competitive alongside newer stealth jets like the F-22 Raptor. Despite being a 4th-generation design, the F-15's speed, payload, and combat record ensure it remains a frontline asset.
The newest F-15EX variants can carry nearly 30,000 pounds of weapons, including up to 12 air-to-air missiles in a single sortie, making them one of the most heavily armed fighters in the world. The U.S. commitment to the platform isn't slowing down either; procurement of the EX model means the Eagle will remain in American service for decades.
Other nations with the F-15
Saudi Arabia holds the second-largest F-15 inventory, operating 232 aircraft. Their fleet includes older F-15C/D and F-15S models, plus advanced F-15SA variants with fly-by-wire capabilities. Japan ranks third with 199 F-15J and F-15DJ fighters, built under license by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. Israel fields 86 F-15s across multiple variants: A/B/C/D models and the strike-optimized F-15I "Thunder." Israeli F-15s have a long combat history, claiming numerous air-to-air kills and flying deep-strike missions. South Korea follows closely with 59 F-15K, optimized for long-range strike missions.
Other notable operators include Singapore with 40 F-15SGs and Qatar with 33 F-15QA (33 more on order), both tailored to meet local operational needs. Indonesia has ordered 24 F-15IDN fighters, marking the newest export customer. For existing operators, modernization programs are common; Japan's F-15Js are being refitted with advanced AESA radars, Saudi Arabia's SA models already integrate cutting-edge targeting systems, and Israel's F-15Is remain some of the most heavily modified Eagles in service.
Even without stealth shaping, the F-15's combination of payload, range, and speed gives it a niche that fifth-generation jets can't always match. Its Mach 2.5 top speed makes it one of the fastest US fighter jets in service today, and its proven combat record – over 100 aerial victories with zero losses in dogfights — reinforces its reputation. With multiple nations planning to keep or expand their fleets, and new production lines active at Boeing, the F-15 will likely remain one of the world's most numerous and capable fighter jets well into the 2050s.