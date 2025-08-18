Which Military Has The Most F-15 Fighter Jets?

When it comes to the F-15 Eagle, no air force fields more of them than the United States. According to the 2024 World Air Forces report by Flight International (link downloads a PDF to your device), the U.S. Air Force operates 395 active F-15s with another 102 on order. These include the classic F-15C/D models, the multi-role F-15E Strike Eagle, and the latest F-15EX Eagle II. The Eagle has been in U.S. service since 1976, and its role has expanded from pure air superiority to deep strike, close air support, and electronic warfare.

The U.S. has consistently invested in upgrades – improved radars, modern avionics, and the Advanced Missile and Bomb Ejector Rack (AMBER) system – to keep the F-15 competitive alongside newer stealth jets like the F-22 Raptor. Despite being a 4th-generation design, the F-15's speed, payload, and combat record ensure it remains a frontline asset.

The newest F-15EX variants can carry nearly 30,000 pounds of weapons, including up to 12 air-to-air missiles in a single sortie, making them one of the most heavily armed fighters in the world. The U.S. commitment to the platform isn't slowing down either; procurement of the EX model means the Eagle will remain in American service for decades.