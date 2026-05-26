Car & Driver Claims This Is The Best Car Scratch Remover

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Scratches are a common part of owning a vehicle, as are the painstaking tasks of trying to repair or conceal them. There are several methods to deal with a scratch on your vehicle, and for many, investing in a scratch remover kit is the first option. However, these products can be a bit of a question mark, as some of them can be work-intensive with no guaranteed results.

If you've been on the fence about using a scratch remover on your own vehicle, or are instead considering a cheaper DIY method like using toothpaste or baking soda, you might be interested to know that Car and Driver (C&D) has tested removers from some of the market's biggest brands. According to C&D, Meguiar's Scratch Eraser Kit is the best option for quickly handling light scratches.

This Meguiar's kit includes a microfiber cloth, one drill-mounted buffer pad, and a bottle of Meguiar's ScratchX liquid blemish remover. Per C&D's testing, the kit is as effective as it is easy to employ, requiring users to apply scratch remover evenly to the affected area via the buffer pad, then wiping it away with the cloth. C&D notes that the need for a good power drill is the only drawback of the Meguiar's Scratch Eraser Kit.