18 'Swiss Army Knife' Turboprop Aircraft Join The US Air Force Fleet

The United States Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) announced that the first 18 of 75 OA-1K Skyraider IIs have been delivered, according to Task and Purpose. The Skyraider, of course, carries on the namesake of the Vietnam War-era A-1 Skyraider.

Looking at the Skyraider II, you might have a lot of questions. What makes it so special? And why does it look like a cropduster? To answer the second question, the Skyraider II is based on the AT-802U from Air Tractor and then modified for combat by L3Harris. Air Tractor also manufactures, you guessed it, cropdusters.

The Skyraider II is a little hard to classify, and Air Tractor very explicitly notes that it is not a light attack plane like the Super Tucano. The Air Force says the Skyraider II is suited for "close air support, precision strike, or armed intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance," which is why it's sometimes referred to as a "Swiss Army Knife." It's also powered by a turboprop engine, rounding out the oddball factor.