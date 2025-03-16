Skyraider Returns: Why The US Has Resurrected The Vietnam-Era Combat Plane Name
When people think of the U.S. Air Force's attack-capable aircraft, they likely consider its fighters, which get all the press. But there's more to the Air Force than the F-22, F-35A, and other fighter jets. Back before they were all the rage, one classification of aircraft was designated for attack. The best of these was the A-1 Skyraider, a star in the Korean and Vietnam Wars, and the last U.S. military propeller-driven aircraft of its type to see combat.
The A-1 was retired from active service in 1973, having fulfilled its missions admirably across two major military conflicts. Now it has a successor. To honor the A-1's impressive legacy, Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, head of the Air Force Special Operations Command, announced in March 2025 that the newly developed OA-1K would be designated Skyraider II.
It may seem counterintuitive that the Air Force is handling a propeller-driven aircraft in 2025, but the new Skyraider II is one of many propeller aircraft still used by the U.S. military, including the T-6 Texan II training aircraft. For the Air Force Special Operations Command, the Skyraider II is an impressive new plane earmarked for both observation and attack, and it has the specs and capabilities needed to fulfill those roles well into the 21st century.
The OA-1K Skyraider II
The OA-1K Skyraider II is cooperatively produced by Air Tractor and L3Harris, built from the Air Tractor AT-802, which is used for firefighting and agriculture in the U.S. It has been fully militarized for the Air Force and was previously designated the Sky Warden, used for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance strike. The aircraft boasts short takeoff and landing capabilities, a small footprint on the ground, and can carry out multiple mission requirements, effectively "collapsing the stack" by using one instead of several vehicles.
The Skyraider II has a six-hour loiter time with a radius of 200 miles, and it can carry a 6,000-pound combat load. It's powered by a single Pratt & Whitney PT6A-67F 1,600-horsepower turboprop engine, enabling the Skyraider II to reach a maximum speed of 245 mph and an altitude of 10,000 feet. These are the base-level specifications of the AT-802U, and there may be differences between a fully loaded, combat-capable version and the publicly available information.
The Air Force ordered 75 planes at a total cost of up to $3 billion, and plans on using them for missions including close air support, armed intelligence, surveillance, reconaissance, precision strike, forward air control, and strike coordination. The program will likely be ready for full operating capability sometime after 2029, with plans for four operational 15-plane squadrons, and a fifth designated for training.
The A-1 Skyraider
The OA-1K Skyraider II has a legacy to live up to from its namesake, which saw action for decades of air combat on behalf of the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and several allied nations, including the Republic of Vietnam Air Force. As with many military machines, there were multiple variants, but the one most produced and seeing the most service was the A-1H, of which 713 were built. The A-1H had a cruise speed of 198 mph and a maximum range of 275 miles while carrying 1 ton of ordnance. Its maximum speed was 322 mph, and it could fly to a ceiling of 29,400 feet.
The A-1 defied the jet age, flying against more modern aircraft throughout its time in combat. One reason it remained active so long was its precise attack capabilities, providing superior close air support. It could loiter at relatively slow speeds to provide support for hours, helping troops on the ground.
When the U.S. entered the Korean War, the A-1 was the primary attack aircraft for the Navy and Marine Corps. In Vietnam, it was used primarily to strike ground targets, provide support, escort combat search and rescue efforts, and on two occasions A-1s shot down MiG-17s. When U.S. involvement in Vietnam ended, the A-1 was phased out, making room for the F-14 and F-15. In addition to the Skyraider II, the A-1's design directly affected development of the A-10 Warthog, so its impact remains decades after its service was over.