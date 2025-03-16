Skyraider Returns: Why The US Has Resurrected The Vietnam-Era Combat Plane Name

When people think of the U.S. Air Force's attack-capable aircraft, they likely consider its fighters, which get all the press. But there's more to the Air Force than the F-22, F-35A, and other fighter jets. Back before they were all the rage, one classification of aircraft was designated for attack. The best of these was the A-1 Skyraider, a star in the Korean and Vietnam Wars, and the last U.S. military propeller-driven aircraft of its type to see combat.

Advertisement

The A-1 was retired from active service in 1973, having fulfilled its missions admirably across two major military conflicts. Now it has a successor. To honor the A-1's impressive legacy, Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, head of the Air Force Special Operations Command, announced in March 2025 that the newly developed OA-1K would be designated Skyraider II.

It may seem counterintuitive that the Air Force is handling a propeller-driven aircraft in 2025, but the new Skyraider II is one of many propeller aircraft still used by the U.S. military, including the T-6 Texan II training aircraft. For the Air Force Special Operations Command, the Skyraider II is an impressive new plane earmarked for both observation and attack, and it has the specs and capabilities needed to fulfill those roles well into the 21st century.

Advertisement