The US Military's Last Propeller-Driven Fighter Plane Was A Star In Vietnam

When most people think of America's 20th-century fighters, they likely picture something like the F-14 Tomcat featured in "Top Gun," the F-15 Eagle, or something similar. What people likely don't imagine is a turboprop aircraft. After all, the age of jets came about during the final years of World War II, and that conflict featured plenty of turboprop fighters. Japan's A6M Zero, Germany's Messerschmitt Bf 109, and the U.S. P-51 Mustang are all well-known from this era, but what about after World War II?

Believe it or not, the U.S. didn't retire its turboprop fighters and even built some new ones. The most notable of these was the A-1 Skyraider, first flown in 1945. The aircraft was developed during WWII as a carrier-based single-seat long-range fighter. Initially, it was idealized as a dive and torpedo bomber, but the end of the war changed America's plans for the new aircraft. The A-1 was first introduced to the U.S. military in 1946, and throughout its production, a total of 3,180 were produced.

Just about every military service operated the A-1, including the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force. Outside the U.S., the aircraft was flown by the South Vietnam Air Force, French Air Force, and other nations. Over its service life, numerous variants were produced to meet specific needs, including upgraded engines, new radar technologies, sensors, and more. The A-1 was incredibly successful throughout its service history despite its lack of a jet engine, and it served the U.S. well in Vietnam.

