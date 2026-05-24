5 Cruiser Motorcycles More Powerful Than A Kawasaki

If we had to describe Kawasaki's cruiser lineup as of early 2026 in one word, that word would be anemic. There used to be a time when the Japanese company could make the hairs on the neck of Harley-Davidson executives stand on end with each new product launch. The legendary Kawasaki Vulcan 2000, for example, was a monster displacement bike that could put any Harley to shame, but it appears that the company has since mellowed out.

Kawasaki does still make a couple cruisers, but these simply cannot hold a candle to its old ones. We've limited the comparison to the current Kawasaki cruiser lineup only, which consist of the Eliminator 500 and the Vulcan S motorbikes. The Eliminator displaces 451 cc across twin cylinders and makes about 45 hp, while the Vulcan S comes in at 649 cc and 60 hp, also with twin cylinders. These two bike lines are still very good, but they're geared at beginners and are a far cry from the big, thumping V-twins or multi-cylinders that the cruiser segment has come to know and love. As such, it's not hard finding models that are in a similar price point that come with more power, more torque, and often, more history.

This is not to say that Kawasaki's other lines of bikes aren't doing well; the company's Ninja lineup is the best it's been in decades, and we'll fight anyone who says otherwise. However, in terms of cruisers, every single bike on this list outperforms the legacy Japanese brand in at least one major metric.