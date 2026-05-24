5 Cruiser Motorcycles More Powerful Than A Kawasaki
If we had to describe Kawasaki's cruiser lineup as of early 2026 in one word, that word would be anemic. There used to be a time when the Japanese company could make the hairs on the neck of Harley-Davidson executives stand on end with each new product launch. The legendary Kawasaki Vulcan 2000, for example, was a monster displacement bike that could put any Harley to shame, but it appears that the company has since mellowed out.
Kawasaki does still make a couple cruisers, but these simply cannot hold a candle to its old ones. We've limited the comparison to the current Kawasaki cruiser lineup only, which consist of the Eliminator 500 and the Vulcan S motorbikes. The Eliminator displaces 451 cc across twin cylinders and makes about 45 hp, while the Vulcan S comes in at 649 cc and 60 hp, also with twin cylinders. These two bike lines are still very good, but they're geared at beginners and are a far cry from the big, thumping V-twins or multi-cylinders that the cruiser segment has come to know and love. As such, it's not hard finding models that are in a similar price point that come with more power, more torque, and often, more history.
This is not to say that Kawasaki's other lines of bikes aren't doing well; the company's Ninja lineup is the best it's been in decades, and we'll fight anyone who says otherwise. However, in terms of cruisers, every single bike on this list outperforms the legacy Japanese brand in at least one major metric.
2025 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec
First up we have the Yamaha Bolt R-Spec, which is probably the most direct competitor to the Kawasaki Eliminator 500. Where the Eliminator has a power output of 45 hp from a 451 cc parallel-twin engine, the Yamaha Bolt R-Spec makes around 53 hp from the its V-twin cylinders displacing 942 cc. With a seat height of 27.2 inches, an unbiased (fairly central) foot peg placement, and well-positioned handlebars, the Yamaha is a comfortable motorcycle with a fairly upright riding position. It has a total running-order weight of 542 pounds, meaning it's one hefty bike, but then again, cruisers aren't exactly known for their lightness.
What is worth talking about on the Bolt R-Spec is its 61.8-inch wheelbase, meaning the bike is fairly maneuverable despite being a thumping-great cruiser with almost a one-liter engine. For reference, a 2026 Harley-Davidson Breakout has a wheelbase of 67 inches. The fuel tank on the Bolt R-Spec is 3.4 gallons, and the bike has an estimated fuel economy of 51 mpg, meaning owners can expect a range of about 170 miles between fill-ups. As of writing this article in the middle of 2026, a 2025 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec comes with a base MSRP of $8,999 along with a destination fee of $625, bringing the total out-the-door price to $9,524 before options. This isn't a bad deal for a brand new performance cruiser in 2026 (we listed the 2025 model because there is no 2026 Yamaha Bolt released at the time of publication).
Honda Rebel 1100
Next up, we have the Honda Rebel 1100, which we'd like to pit against the Kawasaki Vulcan S -– a descendant of the legendary Vulcan lineup that used to displace up to 2,000 cc in the early naughts. Where the modern Vulcan S displaces 649 cc across twin cylinders and makes about 60 hp, the Honda Rebel 1100 for 2026 makes a whopping 86 hp from a 1,084 cc, twin-cylinder power unit at 7,000 RPM. The engine is a parallel-twin design with a bore of 92 mm and a stroke of 81.5 mm, with a 270-degree angle between the two cylinders. Interestingly, the engine on the Rebel 1100 is shared with the CRF1100L, also known as the Africa Twin, which is an adventure (off-road) motorbike.
The Honda Rebel 1100 also comes with cruise control as a standard option on both manual and automatic versions of the bike, which is definitely a nice-to-have feature for longer rides. The Rebel 1100 weighs 497 pounds wet, has a 3.6-gallon fuel capacity, and an estimated 39 mpg fuel economy (DCT version). Another thing to note is that the Vulcan S only comes with ABS as an optional upgrade, but the Rebel 1100 comes with it as a standard and even offers an automatic dual-clutch upgrade. As of the middle of 2026, a new Honda Rebel 1100 in its base trim comes with a sticker price of $9,699, to which a destination charge of $775 will be added.
Harley-Davidson Nightster
The Harley-Davidson Nightster and Nightster Special are both cruiser motorcycles that appeal to a very specific audience -– one that cares about the aesthetics just as much as it does about the performance and price. Hitting that trifecta isn't easy, but somehow Harley-Davidson has managed to pull it off. For those who don't know, the Nightster is basically just a special edition of the much-beloved Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle, complete with dark styling, minimal chrome, and some other upgrades here and there.
The Nightster was introduced back in 2007, and modern 2026 versions are powered by the Milwaukee House Revolution Max 975T engine that displaces 975 cc across V-twin cylinders — hence the name – and makes 91 hp, along with 72 lb-ft of torque. The bike weighs an impressive (at least compared to the Honda and Yamaha from above) 481 pounds in running order with all fluids, and has a 3.1-gallon fuel tank, with a seat height of 27.1 inches. Featuring an estimated fuel economy of 52 mpg, riders can expect to get about 160 miles of range per full tank of gas. There's also the styling, with its chrome-deleted looks and two-into-one exhausts that add to the charm. All those features and figures are eye-catching on their own, but what's even more impressive is that buyers don't need to spend an arm and a leg on acquiring one. A brand new 2026 Harley-Davidson Nightster motorcycle costs $12,499 at the time of writing, along with a freight fee of $730.
Harley-Davidson Street Bob
The Street Bob from Harley-Davidson is also a cruiser that is worth looking at as a new purchase in 2026. It makes a whopping 98 hp of power and 120 lb-ft of torque from its 117 engine that spreads displacement across the now-legendary V-twin cylinders the brand is known for. With a bore of 103.5 mm and a stroke of 114.3 mm, the engine is a classic 1,923 cc V-twin unit that comes mated to a six-speed transmission, driving the rear wheel via chain final drive, as is relatively standard in the industry. It's quite a hefty bike, tipping the scales at a relatively elephantine 646 pounds in running order -– also known as "wet weight" –- while the fuel tank can hold 3.5 gallons of gas at maximum.
The 2026 Street Bob comes with a mileage estimation of 47 mpg, meaning riders get about 164 miles of effective range before having to refill the tank, perfect for long rides. Other things worth noting are the 25.8-inch seat height, and the fact that peak torque comes at just 2,500 RPM, so the heavy bike will never feel underpowered. The 2025 model was also widely understood to be the most affordable entry into the "big" Harley cruiser lineup, a fact that seems to continue into 2026, with the base MSRP of $14,999 for a new Street Bob, in addition to an unannounced freight fee; the 2025 Street Bob had a freight fee of $730, so it should be in a similar ball park.
Indian Scout
It is rather impressive how Indian Motorcycles has managed to extract triple-digit horsepower figures from its Scout motorcycle lineup, which is probably one of the reasons why the price is at a premium compared to other models in its class. For 2026, the Indian Scout –- a staple of the company's lineup –- comes with a 1,250 cc, twin-cylinder engine that achieves this displacement via a bore of 104 mm and a stroke of 73.6 mm. The power unit is mated to a six-speed gearbox that spins the back wheel, delivering a total of 105 hp, along with 82 lb-ft of torque at 6,300 RPM to that rear wheel. The bike comes with a 3.4-gallon fuel tank and an approximate fuel economy figure of 42 mpg (2025 model, same engine), giving the bike a total range of about 140 miles per tank.
This would, of course, vary with road conditions, rider profile, and the weather. The Scout Bobber has a relatively massive weight of 542 pounds, though several other trim levels and special editions exist in in the 2026 that increase that figure. Pricing wise, the Scout is on the expensive side, with the entry-level Bobber coming in with a base MSRP of $12,999 and a freight charge of $700 or thereabouts on top of that before any options are ticked. Still, for those who want absolute performance without spending Harley-Davidson Custom Vehicle Operations money, it's not a bad choice to be looking at a Scout; there are, of course, great deals to be had on the used market too.