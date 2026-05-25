The Cheap Car Accessory That Can Improve Fuel Economy In Hot Weather

If you live in a part of the country where sweltering temperatures are common, you'll be all too familiar with the inconvenience of opening your car doors on a hot day and getting hit with a wave of heat. Modern cars are well insulated, and if they're left in the sun for any length of time, they act like greenhouses and can quickly reach temperatures that make them uncomfortable to sit in. Pushing the snowflake button and turning the A/C up to maximum can help cool the cabin back down to a more pleasant temperature, but it can also have a significant effect on your car's fuel economy.

According to the Department of Energy, leaving the A/C on full blast in very hot conditions can reduce your vehicle's fuel economy by 25% or more. The negative effect is more pronounced on shorter trips, when you'll spend less time in your nicely cooled car once the A/C has done its job.

The easiest way to make sure your car's fuel economy isn't impacted is to try and reduce the warming effect on the cabin while it's parked. Parking under a shaded area is one way of keeping it cooler for longer, but if that isn't an option, then a sunshade is a good alternative. This cheap accessory can make more of a difference than you might think, since reducing the temperature of the cabin by even a few degrees means the A/C has less work to do when you return to the car and drive off.