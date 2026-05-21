Toyota Car Keys Can Now Be Added To Your iPhone Wallet (If You Have The Right Model)
In February 2026, Japanese carmaker Toyota became the latest car brand to support car keys in Apple Wallet. The feature — which has been around since 2020 — gives users the ability to unlock their car using a supported iPhone or an Apple Watch without the need for a traditional key. While the feature was definitely cool, adoption rates weren't particularly rapid, and even as recently as 2025, only a handful of car models and manufacturers had adopted the tech. Following WWDC 2025, Apple announced that 13 more vehicle brands would soon support car keys in Wallet. In mid-2025, GM confirmed that some of its vehicles would adopt the feature, and Toyota's support for the feature followed two months later.
Toyota's support for the car keys in Apple Wallet is still not widespread, and as of this writing, only certain trim levels of a single car model in the company's lineup — the 2026 Toyota RAV4 — support it. What is even more interesting is that Toyota itself hasn't advertised the feature or even talked about it on the 2026 RAV4's official specs page.
In fact, the arrival of the car key feature on the RAV4 was discovered by a Reddit user and did not come from an official Toyota source. MacRumors reports that to use this feature on their RAV4, users need the Toyota Remote Connect subscription, which starts at $15 after a free one-year trial.
Not all Toyota cars or iPhone models support Apple Wallet car keys
As already outlined, Toyota hasn't yet revealed the specific trim levels of the 2026 Toyota RAV4 that support the Apple Wallet-powered car keys. If you do end up with a RAV4 trim that supports the feature, you'll also need a compatible iPhone or Apple Watch.
According to Apple, the feature works with iPhone XS (or newer) and iPhone SE (2nd generation). Supported Apple Watch models include the Apple Watch Series 5 or later, or Apple Watch SE. All these devices should also be running the latest version of their respective operating systems. Users will also be required to be signed in to their device with their Apple Account.
While the fact that some Toyota RAV4 trims support the car key feature is welcome, Toyota has yet to talk about a widespread rollout of this feature to other vehicles in its lineup. If you are interested in getting yourself a vehicle that integrates this feature, it would be a good idea to regularly check Apple's dedicated page detailing car models that support Apple CarPlay. Models that support the car key feature using the iPhone will have a car key icon next to the model.