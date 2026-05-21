Toyota Car Keys Can Now Be Added To Your iPhone Wallet (If You Have The Right Model)

In February 2026, Japanese carmaker Toyota became the latest car brand to support car keys in Apple Wallet. The feature — which has been around since 2020 — gives users the ability to unlock their car using a supported iPhone or an Apple Watch without the need for a traditional key. While the feature was definitely cool, adoption rates weren't particularly rapid, and even as recently as 2025, only a handful of car models and manufacturers had adopted the tech. Following WWDC 2025, Apple announced that 13 more vehicle brands would soon support car keys in Wallet. In mid-2025, GM confirmed that some of its vehicles would adopt the feature, and Toyota's support for the feature followed two months later.

Toyota's support for the car keys in Apple Wallet is still not widespread, and as of this writing, only certain trim levels of a single car model in the company's lineup — the 2026 Toyota RAV4 — support it. What is even more interesting is that Toyota itself hasn't advertised the feature or even talked about it on the 2026 RAV4's official specs page.

In fact, the arrival of the car key feature on the RAV4 was discovered by a Reddit user and did not come from an official Toyota source. MacRumors reports that to use this feature on their RAV4, users need the Toyota Remote Connect subscription, which starts at $15 after a free one-year trial.