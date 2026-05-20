This Samsung Bespoke Refrigerator Is $1300 Off During Home Depot's Memorial Day Sale
You no longer have to wait until Black Friday to get a great deal on home appliances at Home Depot. Just a month after the retailer's Spring Black Friday sale (which saw some LG fridges over 50% off), Home Depot is offering another amazing refrigerator deal — this time for its Memorial Day sale, which ends May 27th.
Right now, Home Depot has a collection of Samsung refrigerators on sale for Memorial Day, but one stands out as having the highest rating along with the biggest discount. For the next week, Home Depot's Samsung Bespoke fridge is 41% off. Originally $3,199, it's down to $1,899 for the duration of the Memorial Day sale — that's $1,300 off. With a 4.7-star review, customers have raved about its sleek appearance, the unique storage configuration, the ice maker, and the accompanying smart app. If you missed out on the LG sale last month, this could be the time to grab a new fridge if you're in the market.
Stand-out features of the Samsung Bespoke fridge
The Samsung Bespoke Extra-Capacity 4-Door French Door model has a simple and sleek silver appearance — but it's packed with a lot of fun design elements that make it quite convenient. One of the stand-out features is the dual auto ice maker, allowing for cube and sphere-shaped ice. Some reviews claim the ice maker is a little slow, while others are in love with the large, sphere option. The inner beverage center is another highlight, an internal dispenser with a built-in water pitcher that fills on its own. One customer even noted that they use this to fill their pet's water fountain. The FlexZone drawer is a customer favorite as well, a middle drawer with five adjustable temperature settings. Overall, the amount of space and storage options has left reviewers pleased with the Samsung Bespoke fridge.
Samsung is considered one of the best smart fridge brands as well. This model comes with an accompanying app that lets you monitor and manage power usage and temperature. It's possible to save some energy by using the SmartThings Energy app's AI Energy Mode, which optimizes the fridge's compressor and defrosting speed by identifying patterns. You'll need a smart meter installed in your home to track your energy in real time — don't worry, they're generally safe.