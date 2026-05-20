This Samsung Bespoke Refrigerator Is $1300 Off During Home Depot's Memorial Day Sale

You no longer have to wait until Black Friday to get a great deal on home appliances at Home Depot. Just a month after the retailer's Spring Black Friday sale (which saw some LG fridges over 50% off), Home Depot is offering another amazing refrigerator deal — this time for its Memorial Day sale, which ends May 27th.

Right now, Home Depot has a collection of Samsung refrigerators on sale for Memorial Day, but one stands out as having the highest rating along with the biggest discount. For the next week, Home Depot's Samsung Bespoke fridge is 41% off. Originally $3,199, it's down to $1,899 for the duration of the Memorial Day sale — that's $1,300 off. With a 4.7-star review, customers have raved about its sleek appearance, the unique storage configuration, the ice maker, and the accompanying smart app. If you missed out on the LG sale last month, this could be the time to grab a new fridge if you're in the market.