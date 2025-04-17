Are Smart Meters Really Dangerous? Why You Don't Need To Worry

Most of us would never intentionally bring something unsafe into our homes. That's why we research new products before buying them. None of us wants to look back and think we exposed ourselves or our families to something harmful because we didn't do our homework ahead of time. However, a dilemma arises when we don't have a say in what gets installed in our homes, like when a utility company replaces an analog meter with a smart meter. The increasing use of smart meters across the U.S. has become concerning for many people because of reports that they emit radiation and could put their personal privacy at risk. While some states allow consumers to opt out of these smart meters, not all do, leaving some feeling like they've been signed up for a risk they never agreed to.

However, you may wonder if these fears are grounded in reality. According to a report by Berg Insight, smart meter penetration in the U.S. is projected to reach 94%. That means, even if you want to avoid smart meters, it'll be hard to do. The good news is that smart meters have been extensively studied, and there's little evidence to support the fears surrounding them. Instead, most consumers would probably be better off focusing on the common mistakes that are increasing their electric bill, such as running the heat or AC too much, or using outdated appliances that waste electricity. Still, with so much concern out there, it's worth asking — are smart meters really something to worry about?

