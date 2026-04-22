Home Depot Dropped LG Refrigerator Prices Up To 53% During Spring Black Friday Sale

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Home Depot's Spring Black Friday Sale ends on April 22, but there is still time to make some last-minute splurges on a variety of appliances and tools — including Home Depot's extensive collection of LG refrigerators. There are currently over 40 fridges on sale, with massive discounts up to 53% on popular models.

The biggest sale is on the Energy Star-certified LG Counter-Depth Max, with the 53% discount bringing it down from $3,399 to $1,599. That's $1,800 off. This model has 26 cubic feet of room with various compartments for storing food, a large 12.6-inch-tall ice and water dispenser, and LG's ThinQ app to control temperature, track energy, and check the filter status. The latter is a handy extra, making LG one of SlashGear's favorite smart fridge brands.

Customers love the hidden handles that create an extra-sleek look, the fridge's bright lighting, and spacious freezer — although some find the lack of door handles and shelf heights a bit awkward. It currently has a 4.5-star rating, which could make it a good candidate for a heavily discounted fridge if you're in the market for one. It's not the only LG fridge for sale, either: other highlights include a 29-cubic-foot Standard-Depth Max fridge that's 42% off, and a 28-cubic-foot three-door French door fridge at 48% off.