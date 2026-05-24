What's The Average Car Insurance Rate At Every Age?

A lot of factors go into calculating your car insurance rate, including gender, driving record, and location. One of the biggest factors? Age. CarInsurance.com recently revealed the average annual insurance rate for every age, if they want full coverage. This includes personal liability insurance, collision insurance, comprehensive insurance, and medical payments insurance. There are certain instances where you might not need full coverage, although cheap insurance may be too good to be true — or downright dangerous.

If you're a teenager, you're looking at higher insurance than other age groups. Here are the average full coverage rates for younger drivers:

16: $10,387

17: $8,614

18: $7,498

Insurance rates start to drastically go down in your 20s:

20: $5,173

21: $4,215

22: $3,867

23: $3,596

24: $3,397

25: $3,044

By the time you reach your 30s you will see rates continue to decline:

30: $2,731

35: $2,652

40: $2,578

45: $2,528

50: $2,421

55: $2,341

60: $2,312

Once you are 65, insurance rates start to increase gradually: