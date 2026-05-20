4 Appliances At Costco With Deep Discounts In May 2026
When you buy a new appliance, there's always that voice in the back of your mind that hopes you never have to buy another one again. They're expensive, they're hard to move, they don't make it easy to know which brand is best, and you're often limited by the amount of space you have for them in your house. But Costco has one way to make the process go just a little bit smoother: Some major discounts on several different appliances for May 2026. From the laundry room to the kitchen, you could save more than a thousand bucks a pop with these sale prices this month.
To get even more for your money, Costco throws in some additional benefits with your purchase. That might include free delivery, haul-away service, even basic installation. More than one of these can also be bundled for even more savings this month. That could translate to even more money back in your pocket if you play your cards right. Let's run through our top picks below.
$1,100 off the LG Mega Capacity washer and dryer bundle
This month, Costco's offering $1,100 off the list price when you bundle the LG 5.2-cubic-foot Mega Capacity front-load washer with the 9.0-cubic-foot Mega Capacity electric dryer. That's just $3,549.96 for both. So if you're a household dealing with oversized laundry loads and frequent wash cycles, this might be just the thing for you.
The washer comes with LG's TurboWash 360 technology, which is meant to reduce wash times without hurting cleaning performance. They're also built with a TrueBalance anti-vibration system for less of that annoying noise or excessive shaking other washers and dryers come with. The dryer includes TurboSteam technology and FlowSense duct-clogging and lint-filter indicators, which are also nice to have (not to mention help with efficiency).
User reviews on Costco's site can vouch for the capacity of these washers and dryers, with some saying it's the largest they'd seen before. One person even said it handled four pillows at once. They might not be the most compact washer/dryers out there, but it's all worth it if you need that extra capacity. Plus, LG's one of the best washing machine brands around.
$470 off the Whirlpool 5-in-1 air fry oven
If you're in the middle of a kitchen renovation (or maybe just need a new stove), Costco has $470 in savings on the Whirlpool 5-in-1 Air Fry Oven. That drops the appliance down from over four figures to $829.99. That's a nice little price cut for an appliance that can bake, broil, convect bake, frozen bake, and air fry.
According to Costco's listing, the appliance includes 5.3 cubic feet capacity, dual radiant heating elements up top, a fan convection cooking feature, and that Air Fry Mode (complete with dishwasher-safe air fry basket) mentioned in the product name. One verified purchaser on Costco's site said it's pretty, which is really all you can ask for from an oven, isn't it? Another reviewer called it a nice upgrade over past versions of the same brand's ovens. Combine that with the delivery and install perks Costco offers members, you're getting even more bang for your buck.
$550 off the LG FlushFit dishwasher
If you've ever rammed your hip into a dishwasher that's sticking too far out from beneath the counter, you know how nice it would be to have one that fits flush with the cabinetry. That's what's sweet about the LG FlushFit model: It's a tighter, more subtle fit, and it's all yours for $550 off its usual price. That means you pay $949.99 as a Costco member.
One of the dishwasher's most notable features is its 42-decibel noise rating. For comparison, older dishwashers frequently operated above 50 decibels. It also includes LG's QuadWash Pro cleaning system plus a third rack and Dynamic Heat Dry for faster, more efficient cleaning cycles. Costco's user reviews say it's legit. Purchasers call it both quiet and smooth, especially compared with older machines.
The third rack configuration is especially nice. These upper-level racks create additional space for utensils, cooking tools, and all those other smaller kitchen items that usually crowd your lower racks. For households that feel like they're doing dishes all the time, this extra capacity could make all the difference.
$850 off the GE French-door refrigerator
This month, Costco also has $850 off the GE French-door refrigerator. This Energy Star-certified model pairs stainless steel French doors with the brand's TwinChill evaporators to keep foods fresher longer and with much better door clearance than bulkier models give you. It's currently priced at $2,199.99 after discount. (Plus the warehouse is throwing in additional stackable savings of up to $400 if you buy multiple Costco Direct items like this one.)
The fridge lacks all that flashy touch-screen stuff that clutters other designs on the market today, which might be a relief for homeowners who want something a little simpler for their home. Plus, its Turbo Cool and Turbo Freeze settings help make sure fewer things end up spoiled inside. One verified purchaser gave a shout-out to the LED lighting inside, saying everything stays well-lit even with how spacious the fridge is. Another reviewer also praised Costco's delivery and installation experience, which is good to know. With such massive savings being offered on top of its more old-school, low-tech build, there's a lot to like here. No wonder why JD Power calls it the most reliable French-door fridge brand.