4 Appliances At Costco With Deep Discounts In May 2026

When you buy a new appliance, there's always that voice in the back of your mind that hopes you never have to buy another one again. They're expensive, they're hard to move, they don't make it easy to know which brand is best, and you're often limited by the amount of space you have for them in your house. But Costco has one way to make the process go just a little bit smoother: Some major discounts on several different appliances for May 2026. From the laundry room to the kitchen, you could save more than a thousand bucks a pop with these sale prices this month.

To get even more for your money, Costco throws in some additional benefits with your purchase. That might include free delivery, haul-away service, even basic installation. More than one of these can also be bundled for even more savings this month. That could translate to even more money back in your pocket if you play your cards right. Let's run through our top picks below.