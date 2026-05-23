Kia Denied This Couple's Warranty Claim – Here's What To Do If It Happens To You
A couple from Pennsylvania is calling out Kia after the automaker denied their warranty claim. Jamie and Debbie Rekasie took very good care of their Kia Optima, staying on top of maintenance (like periodic oil changes and tire rotations) and keeping a record of it all. Still, the engine unexpectedly failed at 80,000 miles.
The Rekasies weren't too worried yet — Kia has a 100,000-mile warranty (one of the best out there) that they felt should have covered the engine repair. However, Kia rejected the claim, stating the vehicle was not properly maintained. The couple sent Kia all of their maintenance receipts. "I have records," Jamie said to CBS News. "Fourteen oil changes, two sets of brakes, two sets of tires." However, Kia claims the receipts don't include the vehicle's VIN or odometer reading.
When KDKA Investigates contacted Kia about the warranty denial, the carmaker decided to approve the engine replacement. However, the Rekasies aren't alone in getting a claim denied by a car company. Luckily, there are some things you can do to increase your chances of a warranty claim getting approved.
What to do if your car warranty claim is denied
The initial step is to ensure you're submitting your claim properly. Check your warranty contract to see what is covered in your policy — you'll be able to find warranty lengths, exclusions, and what's covered under an extended warranty. The information will help you submit the claim properly. You can submit a claim online or over the phone, depending on your warranty company. Have the policy number, VIN, and record history handy. A lack of maintenance evidence can result in a claim being denied. That's what happened in the Rekasie's case — Kia claimed information was missing from the receipts. Similarly, if you take your vehicle to an independent mechanic or a family friend who doesn't provide official invoices, you could lack the necessary documentation to prove your maintenance history.
Once you submit the claim and receive an estimate from a mechanic or dealership, there's a chance the automaker will deny your claim. "Often, the first tactic is to deny the claim and hope the consumer goes away," said Center for Auto Safety Executive Director Michael Brooks (via CBS News). However, you can appeal the claim. Ask for a written explanation regarding the decision and share it with the mechanic who gave you the quote. If they don't agree with the automaker's decision, they can write an explanation for you. See if you can gather more proof of your service records if needed. You will then have to contact your warranty provider with the new information.