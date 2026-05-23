Kia Denied This Couple's Warranty Claim – Here's What To Do If It Happens To You

A couple from Pennsylvania is calling out Kia after the automaker denied their warranty claim. Jamie and Debbie Rekasie took very good care of their Kia Optima, staying on top of maintenance (like periodic oil changes and tire rotations) and keeping a record of it all. Still, the engine unexpectedly failed at 80,000 miles.

The Rekasies weren't too worried yet — Kia has a 100,000-mile warranty (one of the best out there) that they felt should have covered the engine repair. However, Kia rejected the claim, stating the vehicle was not properly maintained. The couple sent Kia all of their maintenance receipts. "I have records," Jamie said to CBS News. "Fourteen oil changes, two sets of brakes, two sets of tires." However, Kia claims the receipts don't include the vehicle's VIN or odometer reading.

When KDKA Investigates contacted Kia about the warranty denial, the carmaker decided to approve the engine replacement. However, the Rekasies aren't alone in getting a claim denied by a car company. Luckily, there are some things you can do to increase your chances of a warranty claim getting approved.