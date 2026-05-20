What Is Lowe's MrBeast Workshop For Kids & How Much Does It Cost?

Lowe's is teaming up with YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson for the MyLowe's Rewards Kids Club, which will host workshops with toy kits related to his Swarm line. These workshops are meant to provide a bonding experience for Generation Alpha kids and their parents (with no technology involved), offering hands-on activities throughout the summer. "I'm psyched about the Kids Club partnership with Lowe's because we're giving kids more access to being creative and seeing their own projects come to life," MrBeast said in a press release.

To take part in the MrBeast workshops, you'll need a MyLowe's Rewards membership, a free loyalty program, which is one of the free perks anyone can get at the big box store. Just create a profile for your child to enroll them in the free Kids Club. You can then register for the workshop, which is also free — but space is limited. The only cost is the Swarm kit itself, which is $14.98 plus tax. Each kit includes a wooden builder toy, instructions, exclusive badge, and a Swarm. Some parents have mentioned frustration at being charged for the kit, likely because MrBeast is known for his massive giveaways and philanthropy projects — including giving away multiple cars.