What Is Lowe's MrBeast Workshop For Kids & How Much Does It Cost?
Lowe's is teaming up with YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson for the MyLowe's Rewards Kids Club, which will host workshops with toy kits related to his Swarm line. These workshops are meant to provide a bonding experience for Generation Alpha kids and their parents (with no technology involved), offering hands-on activities throughout the summer. "I'm psyched about the Kids Club partnership with Lowe's because we're giving kids more access to being creative and seeing their own projects come to life," MrBeast said in a press release.
To take part in the MrBeast workshops, you'll need a MyLowe's Rewards membership, a free loyalty program, which is one of the free perks anyone can get at the big box store. Just create a profile for your child to enroll them in the free Kids Club. You can then register for the workshop, which is also free — but space is limited. The only cost is the Swarm kit itself, which is $14.98 plus tax. Each kit includes a wooden builder toy, instructions, exclusive badge, and a Swarm. Some parents have mentioned frustration at being charged for the kit, likely because MrBeast is known for his massive giveaways and philanthropy projects — including giving away multiple cars.
MrBeast x Lowe's workshop schedule
There are currently three MrBeast workshops scheduled for the summer, and registration is currently open for the whole series. The first is on May 30th, featuring the Swarm Launcher. Your child will make a mini cannonball launcher to see how far their Swarm can go. The second is June 27th, which has them building the Swarm Spinner, a Ferris wheel that can be decorated before Swarm figures take a ride. The final is on July 25th, which has your Swarm riding the Swarm Jet after its built and painted.
These are the first three workshops, with future workshops dates being announced later on. These workshops are open to children of all ages, but it's recommended for those over eight years old. There are workshops at every Lowe's store around the country, but you can check workshop and program locations and times on the Kids Club site. If you're not into MrBeast, there is also a soccer trophy workshop, a mini toybox workshop, a haunted house workshop, and plenty of others for families to check out.