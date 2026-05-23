Towing On Bumpy Roads Or In Crosswinds? These Things Might Help You

If you find yourself towing a trailer of some type and you experience either rough roads, crosswinds, or even both, there are some solutions that could help you handle a very challenging situation. Let's start with the concept of weight distribution. The primary rule that pertains here is known as the 60/40 trailer rule. This states that around 60 percent of the total cargo weight should be placed in the front half of your trailer. A good way to do this is to make sure that the heaviest items are placed up front. You'll also want to balance the weight evenly between the left and right sides of the trailer. Once everything is in the trailer and distributed properly, tie everything down securely so that nothing can shift around as the trailer proceeds down the road. This is a good place to start.

Another helpful feature for towing a trailer in crosswinds or bumpy conditions is a sway control system. This feature can help if your trailer starts swaying while towing, which is caused by either poor weight distribution in the trailer or driving too fast while towing (and can be exacerbated by strong winds or poor road surfaces buffeting the trailer). These systems can either be built into an aftermarket trailer hitch or can be part of a tow vehicle's stability system.

Then there is the trailer brake controller, which applies the trailer's brakes anytime that the tow vehicle's brakes are used, making the overall braking process much smoother. The amount of braking that is provided by the trailer can be adjusted with a control inside the tow vehicle.