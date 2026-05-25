This Small Oil Change Mistake Can Cause A Catastrophic Engine Failure
Getting your oil changed seems like a pretty simple and routine job for any dealership or third-party shop. But even forgetting the simplest little thing can cause catastrophic engine damage. The O-ring may appear insignificant compared to other components, but O-ring failure can permanently damage the engine.
The O-ring is loop-shaped gasket that seals two surfaces together. For engines, the O-ring is used to prevent oil from entering the combustion chamber — without it, oil may leak inside. But it also must be installed correctly, as YouTuber I Do Cars recently found out. He took apart a 2024 Honda Accord Hybrid engine that stopped working at just two years old to find out what's been going wrong — just to see that the O-ring was pinched after it was put back on following an oil change.
Despite nothing else being wrong with the engine, the pinched O-ring caused the engine to lose oil pressure, significantly reducing lubrication, and allowing the components, like bearings, to start wearing down and heating quickly. With metal hitting metal, the engine failed. That little part ended up doing a whole lot of damage.
Are quick lube shops trustworthy for oil changes?
After I Do Cars showed the engine-destroying mistake that happened at a quick lube location, many shared similar experiences in the comments. Should you trust these third-party locations to do oil changes for you? JD Power recently shared the results of its latest U.S. Aftermarket Service Index (ASI) Study, which found that many people prefer these locations to dealerships due to their cheaper, faster, and more convenient service.
JD Power found that third-party customers getting oil changes are more satisfied in 2026 than the previous year — some locations more than others — with customers citing fair charges, service advisor performance, time to complete the service, and work quality as some of the factors. However, drivers still believe that dealerships provide more expertise than quick lube locations, which they trust less. A lot of customers believe it's the lower-paying locations that don't provide adequate service. Some drivers just skip the risk altogether and change oil themselves.