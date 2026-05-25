This Small Oil Change Mistake Can Cause A Catastrophic Engine Failure

Getting your oil changed seems like a pretty simple and routine job for any dealership or third-party shop. But even forgetting the simplest little thing can cause catastrophic engine damage. The O-ring may appear insignificant compared to other components, but O-ring failure can permanently damage the engine.

The O-ring is loop-shaped gasket that seals two surfaces together. For engines, the O-ring is used to prevent oil from entering the combustion chamber — without it, oil may leak inside. But it also must be installed correctly, as YouTuber I Do Cars recently found out. He took apart a 2024 Honda Accord Hybrid engine that stopped working at just two years old to find out what's been going wrong — just to see that the O-ring was pinched after it was put back on following an oil change.

Despite nothing else being wrong with the engine, the pinched O-ring caused the engine to lose oil pressure, significantly reducing lubrication, and allowing the components, like bearings, to start wearing down and heating quickly. With metal hitting metal, the engine failed. That little part ended up doing a whole lot of damage.