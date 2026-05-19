China Claims A New Breakthrough In Alternative Fuels: Could It Solve Global Oil Problems?

If you break down any hydrocarbon fuel, you'll find two basic ingredients — carbon and hydrogen. These are two elements that are abundant on Earth. In fact, hydrogen is the most abundant element in the universe, and we all know that the atmosphere contains plenty of carbon in the form of CO2. This begs a question — in the face of dwindling natural resources and market uncertainties, couldn't we just bang some atoms together to make fuel? While this is an obvious and immense oversimplification, a group of Chinese scientists is working on a technology that does just that.

The scientists from the Shanghai Advanced Research Institute (SARI) have created the long-chain hydrocarbons used in jet fuel by combining waste CO2 with water (each water molecule contains two hydrogen atoms). We take a look at the chemistry of this process later, but put simply, it uses a technique known as "reverse combustion" to convert the CO2 and hydrogen into long hydrocarbon chains. The SARI team's process converts these gases into the hydrocarbons, some of which fall within the molecular weight range that distinguishes jet fuel – namely, C8 to C16, where the number denotes how many carbon atoms are in the chain.

Much of the technology in creating hydrocarbon fuels from their constituent elements isn't new. The Fischer-Tropsch process, for instance, was developed as early as 1920. However, this relies on syngas, which is made from coal, gas, or biomass. And, more recently, the US Navy even got in the act when it tried to make jet fuel out of air and water.