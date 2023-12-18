The Air Force Is Trying To Make Jet Fuel Out Of Air And Water: Here's How

Accounting for nearly 3.5% of total CO2 emissions worldwide, the need for efficient, sustainable air fuel is ever-increasing, driving innovation across industries to develop solutions. In an exciting collaboration between the U.S. Air Force and Air Company, we might be the closest we have ever been to achieving a breakthrough in aviation fuel technology.

The New York-based startup has received a $65 million grant from the Air Force's Defence Innovation Unit, fueling a project dubbed SynCe (Synthetic Fuels for the Contested Environment). In a process resembling Photosynthesis, the project aims to produce synthetic jet fuel using just water and carbon dioxide present in the atmosphere.

Air Company has already found success in extracting CO2 and utilizing it in commercial products such as their 80% ethyl alcohol hand sanitizer, carbon-negative perfume, and finally, the undeniably more exciting vodka. It claims that, as a standalone replacement for kerosene that doesn't need to be blended with fossil fuels, its AirMade fuel can cut greenhouse gas emissions by up to 97%. If this is authentic, cost-effective, and scalable, it could be groundbreaking, but many technological leaps of this kind end up encountering issues that make them impractical.