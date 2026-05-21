Why There's Simply No Need For Airplane Mode Anymore

Board a flight just about anywhere in the world, and one of the things certainly heard before takeoff is the announcement asking you to put your phone in airplane mode, or power it off entirely, and most of us end up complying without a single thought. While there's a perfectly good reason for most of the pre-flight hassle, like baggage check, the actual reason for turning on airplane mode is more complicated.

The first time the FCC banned cellphone use on aircraft was way back in 1991. Even then, the ban only covered phones operating on the 800 MHz frequency band, and the concern was those signals messing with ground-based cellular networks, not aircraft avionics. Modern phones barely even use that band anymore, yet the rule remains unchanged. In fact, in 2005, an FCC official told Congress that picocells — essentially tiny cell towers installed inside an aircraft — had fixed the problem.

Picocells give phones a local signal to latch onto, so that they don't fire stronger signals trying to reach ground networks. Turns out, it has less to do with safety and more to do with keeping passengers from being at each other's throats.