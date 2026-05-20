Samsung Vs LG: Which Brand Washing Machine Should You Buy In 2026?
No matter what appliance you're trying to buy, Samsung and LG are two of the biggest names in the American market today. That's especially true of washing machines. However, only one can be the best... and it's the superior pick according to both reviewers and consumers. Sure, Samsung continues to offer sleek styling and advanced AI-powered features. However, LG is the brand name with a stronger reputation for long-term customer satisfaction. Even Consumer Reports would agree.
We'd forgive a person for assuming both brands are more or less the same. Both dominate the midrange and premium laundry categories. Both have prices beyond the entry-level, typically starting around $1,000. Both also manufacture nearly every major washer style, including front-loaders, top-loaders, stacked laundry towers, and all-in-one washer-dryer combos. The real differences don't start to show until you look beyond these surface-level factors.
For instance, Samsung leans hard into connected smart-home functionality. Whether it be its Bespoke lineup or its Galaxy-enabled SmartThings ecosystem, Samsung seemingly loves a futuristic take on everyday appliances. LG, on the other hand, puts more focus on practical things like capacity and practicality. Take its TurboWash 360 feature or its automatic detergent dispensing as proof enough. Considering how often their products appear on lists of the highest-rated washers, there has to be a connection there.
What head-to-head tests reveal about Samsung vs LG washers
Beyond features and aesthetics, it's worth weighing Samsung and LG's actual performance. To find out what's really up, Reviewed put the Samsung WF53BB8700AT up against the LG WM6700HBA. And while it certainly liked Samsung's stain-removal ability and premium design, it couldn't help but notice how difficult the onboard controls could be (And that loud end-cycle chime... so annoying).
In Reviewed's testing, the LG WM6700HBA also scored high marks for speed and cleaning power. The site really appreciated the washer's strong stain-scrubbing ability as well as its large capacity. That said, it did notice some slightly more fabric wear over time compared to other competitors. In the end, it handed the top spot to LG for its lower service call rates and broader repair network and parts availability.
The internet is in agreement, too. Across various Reddit threads, users overwhelmingly seem to favor LG over Samsung. Users call their Samsung appliances everything from difficult to unreliable, not to mention some less-than-sunny vocab words that won't be mentioned here. Others say they've flat-out been told by appliance repair technicians to avoid Samsung washers altogether.
All in all, it looks like LG is the way to go for the most reliable washer. Samsung still offers some really nice-looking washers, but the complaints online are simply too numerous to ignore. The consensus from reviewers, repair professionals, and real-life appliance owners make LG the better choice.
Methodology
This article was based on product analysis, testing, insights, and reliability reporting from the professionals at Reviewed, as well as consumer feedback and recommendations from popular Reddit discussions. We also examined product listings and specifications across Samsung and LG's respective sites for more details on things like special features and warranty coverage.