Samsung Vs LG: Which Brand Washing Machine Should You Buy In 2026?

No matter what appliance you're trying to buy, Samsung and LG are two of the biggest names in the American market today. That's especially true of washing machines. However, only one can be the best... and it's the superior pick according to both reviewers and consumers. Sure, Samsung continues to offer sleek styling and advanced AI-powered features. However, LG is the brand name with a stronger reputation for long-term customer satisfaction. Even Consumer Reports would agree.

We'd forgive a person for assuming both brands are more or less the same. Both dominate the midrange and premium laundry categories. Both have prices beyond the entry-level, typically starting around $1,000. Both also manufacture nearly every major washer style, including front-loaders, top-loaders, stacked laundry towers, and all-in-one washer-dryer combos. The real differences don't start to show until you look beyond these surface-level factors.

For instance, Samsung leans hard into connected smart-home functionality. Whether it be its Bespoke lineup or its Galaxy-enabled SmartThings ecosystem, Samsung seemingly loves a futuristic take on everyday appliances. LG, on the other hand, puts more focus on practical things like capacity and practicality. Take its TurboWash 360 feature or its automatic detergent dispensing as proof enough. Considering how often their products appear on lists of the highest-rated washers, there has to be a connection there.