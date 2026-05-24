Yes, CarMax Will Honor Its Online Offer For Your Car In Person - But There's A Catch

If you're looking for extreme convenience, CarMax's "Sell My Car" feature seems almost too good to be true. You put in your vehicle's information online and get an instant offer. But you may be wondering if CarMax will actually honor the offer it makes you online.

The good news is, the online offers are real and will be honored when you go to a physical location with your car. However, you'll need to head to a store within seven days of getting the online offer to redeem it. Then, CarMax will inspect your car. If the information you gave online is accurate, you will get the same amount CarMax offered online. But the offer may be adjusted if that information doesn't line up, including the car's condition and history.

Customers that have shared their experiences online largely back this up. It seems that CarMax honors its online offers if its brief inspection reflects what you expressed online. Others have noted that the process is quite fast and painless. You may not be given as much as what you'd get elsewhere, but the convenience is worth it for some.