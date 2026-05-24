Yes, CarMax Will Honor Its Online Offer For Your Car In Person - But There's A Catch
If you're looking for extreme convenience, CarMax's "Sell My Car" feature seems almost too good to be true. You put in your vehicle's information online and get an instant offer. But you may be wondering if CarMax will actually honor the offer it makes you online.
The good news is, the online offers are real and will be honored when you go to a physical location with your car. However, you'll need to head to a store within seven days of getting the online offer to redeem it. Then, CarMax will inspect your car. If the information you gave online is accurate, you will get the same amount CarMax offered online. But the offer may be adjusted if that information doesn't line up, including the car's condition and history.
Customers that have shared their experiences online largely back this up. It seems that CarMax honors its online offers if its brief inspection reflects what you expressed online. Others have noted that the process is quite fast and painless. You may not be given as much as what you'd get elsewhere, but the convenience is worth it for some.
How do you use CarMax's Sell My Car feature?
If you want to sell your car to CarMax, you'll need to use the Sell My Car feature. There are two ways to submit your car: you'll either need the license plate or VIN, as well as your state and zip code. Once you press "get my offer," you'll need to select your vehicle's trim, drivetrain, and transmission, followed by any added-on features.
After that, you must document your vehicle's mileage and condition — this is crucial. You must be accurate or the in-store offer likely will not match (and be lower than) your online offer. This includes mentioning any accidents, flood damage, warning lights, rust, tire condition (including how many need to be replaced), and if anyone has smoked inside the car. Once you enter your email, the offer will be sent to you.
From here, you'll need to make an appointment at a CarMax store location within seven days. You are not allowed to negotiate the offer — it's firm at this stage. Finally, you don't need to buy a car at CarMax to sell your own.