Is CarMax A Reliable Place To Buy & Sell Used Cars? Here's What Users Have To Say

Starting with a single Richmond, Virginia, location, which opened in 1993, CarMax has grown to over 240 locations across the U.S. Touting itself as the country's largest used car retailer, the company is known for its no-haggle approach to selling cars and no-hassle way of buying vehicles. Over three decades, CarMax has sold over 11 million automobiles and purchased more than 12 million. So, it's reasonable to assume that more than a few consumers appreciate what the firm offers, while there's certainly a share of unhappy CarMax customers. For those considering selling elsewhere, it may also help to review these tips for getting your old car sold faster.

For anyone who's ever had to arm wrestle their way to a better price at a traditional dealership, CarMax's appeal is obvious. Yet, corporate promises and media reports only go so far. A more accurate reading of CarMax's reputation comes from customer feedback about their experiences. A look at review sites and online forums uncovers a mix of positive feedback and cautionary tales. There's a strong appreciation for CarMax's return policy and no-pressure sales tactics, while some stress at higher prices and inconsistent inspections. It's also not unusual for unhappy customers of any business to turn to the internet to vent their frustrations.

Is CarMax the best option for your next car transaction? The answer depends on whether you value convenience over saving money. And that applies if you're buying or selling with CarMax. The following customer review highlights may help put the company's business practices into perspective.