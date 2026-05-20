What Does FTR Mean On An Indian Motorcycle?
With over a century of history, the makers of the first American motorcycle are still fighting to stay in the game. With a long partnership with the U.S. military, Indian Motorcycle has had its ups and downs as a manufacturer, including ceasing production in 1953. Despite this, it has rolled out several iconic vehicles from the 1930 Indian Scout 101, the 1942 Indian 741, the 1953 Indian Chief, and of course, the FTR.
There are several different iterations of the FTR motorcycle, including the brand's FTR750, which represented a return to racing when it was in introduced in 2016. Three years later, the brand launched its street-legal FTR1200, which we think is one of the best-sounding Indian Motorcycles out there. In the years that followed, the brand even released special-edition FTS models, like the Championship Edition, the FTR X 100% R Carbon, and the FTR X RSD Super Hooligan edition.
While there's a lot of things you need to know about the iconic Indian FTR Motorcycle series, one of the first things should be what "FTR" actually means. On its website, Indian Motorcycle says that FTR stands for "Flat Track Racing," and the series takes inspiration from its championship-racing bikes. Despite the number of bikes released under the FTR name, however, these motorcycles couldn't stay on the market for too long.
Saying goodbye to the Indian FTR motorcycles
In 2024, Motorcycle had already started reported falling sales for the FTR. Then, in February 2025, Motorcycle News reported that the brand quietly axed the FTR line up in favor of other markets. In a statement to Motorcycle News, Indian Vice President Aaron Jax shared that they "see significant opportunity in the cruiser, bagger, tourer space."
The decision comes amid lots of other big changes at the company. In a 2026 press release, Polaris announced Carolwood LP would acquire the majority of Indian Motorcycle. As of this writing, most of the private equity firm's portfolio consists of restaurants and media companies, so only time will tell whether they'll be able to make the investment worth it. However, the brand did bring on Mike Kennedy, a former Harley-Davidson executive who worked with the brand for almost a decade, as its new CEO.
Fans of the beloved FTR motorcycles may still be grieving, but the brand is already making moves to win back their hearts. To celebrate its 125th anniversary, Indian Motorcycle announced the launch of its new headquarters in Minnesota. On its website, you can also find 125th anniversary editions for the Scout Bobber, Chief Vintage, and Indian Challenger. While these aren't FTR models, it shows the brand still has a reverence for some of its older bikes.