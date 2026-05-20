What Does FTR Mean On An Indian Motorcycle?

With over a century of history, the makers of the first American motorcycle are still fighting to stay in the game. With a long partnership with the U.S. military, Indian Motorcycle has had its ups and downs as a manufacturer, including ceasing production in 1953. Despite this, it has rolled out several iconic vehicles from the 1930 Indian Scout 101, the 1942 Indian 741, the 1953 Indian Chief, and of course, the FTR.

There are several different iterations of the FTR motorcycle, including the brand's FTR750, which represented a return to racing when it was in introduced in 2016. Three years later, the brand launched its street-legal FTR1200, which we think is one of the best-sounding Indian Motorcycles out there. In the years that followed, the brand even released special-edition FTS models, like the Championship Edition, the FTR X 100% R Carbon, and the FTR X RSD Super Hooligan edition.

While there's a lot of things you need to know about the iconic Indian FTR Motorcycle series, one of the first things should be what "FTR" actually means. On its website, Indian Motorcycle says that FTR stands for "Flat Track Racing," and the series takes inspiration from its championship-racing bikes. Despite the number of bikes released under the FTR name, however, these motorcycles couldn't stay on the market for too long.