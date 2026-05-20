10 Years Ago, This Teen Invented A $12 Generator That Draws Energy From The Ocean

It could just take $12 to bring electricity to homes in developing countries, thanks to a 15-year-old girl from Florida. Hannah Herbst presented the "Beacon" at the 2015 Discovery Education 3M Young Scientist Challenge, with the energy probe winning her "America's Top Young Scientist" and $25,000.

Herbst was inspired to create a cheap generator after corresponding with her nine-year-old pen pal in Ethiopia, who didn't have easy access to electricity. "I can't even imagine a day without electricity," she said to Business Insider.

The Beacon is made from recycled materials, including a 3D-printed propeller connected to a hydroelectric generator by a pulley inside a plastic PVC pipe. It converts water into usable electricity, an idea that came to her while boating with her family and noticing the strong current moving the boat around. An early test allowed her to power two LED lights in this manner. If the design was larger, Herbst predicted, it could power three car batteries in under an hour — exactly the amount of energy needed to power saltwater desalination pumps to produce fresh water.