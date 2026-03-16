These Water Batteries Outlast Lithium And Could Eliminate Fire Risks For Good

We've gotten pretty good at making batteries that hold a lot of power. Unfortunately, we've been less good at making ones that don't eventually corrode, catch fire, or poison the ground they end up in. A new advancement attempts to change that: a new kind of battery that runs on water and tofu brine. Better yet, it lasts 120,000 charge cycles in the lab. That's roughly 40 times higher than your typical lithium-ion batteries, which max out at around 3,000 cycles before degrading. Theoretically, if you charge one of these once a day, you could keep them running for over 300 years. Obviously, nobody's phone or even EV is lasting that long, but the promise is real.

So how does this actually work? The electrolyte — that's the liquid inside a battery responsible for moving electric charge between the two electrodes — is made from neutral salts of magnesium and calcium. Those happen to be the same minerals found in tofu brine, the stuff used to curdle soy milk during tofu production. The researchers also kept the solution at a neutral pH of 7.0, which helped avoid the corrosive side reactions that destroy conventional batteries from the inside.

That said, the liquid was only one piece of the puzzle. The researchers also swapped out the typical metal-based negative electrode in their battery for one made from organic polymers, which are essentially plastics. For the positive electrode, they went with an analog of the paint pigment Prussian blue. Ultimately, as shown in the full study in Nature Communications, they landed on an impressive energy capacity of 112.8 milliamp hours per gram, which is impressive for this type of battery.