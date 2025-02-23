Unexpected Uses Science Has Found For Your Plastic Trash

Plastic trash is a problem. In the USA, each person produces an average of 100kg of plastic waste per year. Single-use plastics like drink bottles, carrier bags, plastic straws, and disposable cutlery are filling up landfill sites and littering the world's oceans. It is important to reduce the amount of single-use plastics we use by shopping for sustainable products, choosing eco-friendly alternatives, and using reusable straws and cups.

But what about all the plastic that's already out there? Can it be put to good use? Thanks to developments and innovations by scientists, the answer is a resounding "yes," with plastics being recycled in a variety of surprising ways. This can be challenging. Nemi Vora, a research scientist who has authored a paper on recycling plastics, said to Berkeley Lab, "Plastics were never designed to be recycled. The need to do so was recognized long afterward." There are two main methods of plastic recycling: Mechanical and chemical. Mechanical recycling is simpler. Plastic is melted and reshaped into new products. Chemical recycling breaks plastic down into its basic components.

Before we look at how scientists are finding solutions for plastic trash, it's helpful to understand that plastic isn't just one type of material. It covers a bunch of a variety of materials, which are made differently, used for various things, and need to be handled differently if recycled or repurposed. In this article, we're focusing on four different types of plastic: Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), High-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), and Polypropylene (PP). We'll explain the differences and uses of each of them in the sections below.

