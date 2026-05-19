Want To Keep Bugs From Sticking To The Front Of Your Car? This May Be A Solution

You step out of your car after a long haul in the middle of summer and realize the front end has turned into a magnet for all kinds of bugs. Everything from the bumper to the windshield is caked with bug splatter. Normally, the next course of action is to get the cleanup underway as quickly as possible. While it's impossible to repel bugs when your car's barreling down the highway at over 100 mph, there are ways to make dealing with them a lot easier later.

There are several techniques you can choose from, but let's start with the cheapest: wax. Apply a layer, and the surface gets slick enough that splatters slide off instead of sticking. That's crucial since bugs carry acidic compounds. Given enough time on hot paint, they can penetrate the clear coat, leaving behind etching, staining, and even some bubbling on the finish. Cicadas can make things even worse with their glue-like residue. Wax can help prevent these problems. And because it's affordable and applying it is fairly straightforward, you can simply reapply it on your own every few months if it's wearing off.

A step up from wax is ceramic coatings from reliable brands. Because they're hydrophobic, they repel water and dirt as well, making it harder for bug juice to stick. But unlike wax, they require significantly more precision and time, which is why it's best to leave application to a professional detailer. For even more thorough armor, paint protection film (or PPF) for cars works better still. Not only does it soak up impacts from road debris and insects alike, but some PPF products are also self-healing. The catch is that it's significantly pricier.