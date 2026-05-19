Not BMW Or Audi: The Highest-Revving Diesel Engine Comes From This Japanese Automaker

Normally, we associate diesel engines with low revs and high compression ratios, making them ideal for situations where you want more torque horsepower — and yes, there are a lot of differences between the two. Unlike gasoline engines, diesels have no spark plugs. Instead, they rely on compression to ignite the fuel, with the heat from compression spontaneously igniting the otherwise quite stable fuel. One might assume, then, that a diesel with low compression and high revs wouldn't work. Mazda didn't get that memo, however.

That's right — the manufacturer responsible for producing the highest-revving diesel in a passenger car is none other than Mazda, the same company famous for its use of the Wankel rotary. The Japanese marque seems to really like oddball engines, as it opted to develop the 2.2L Skyactiv-D, an engine with motorsports heritage and some truly unusual specs for a diesel. The engine debuted in the Mazda CX-5 in 2012, although it took until 2019 to arrive in the U.S.

What makes this engine so special, though? For one, it's actually the basis for the 2.2-liter diesel racing engine Mazda used beginning in 2013. Mazda marketed the engine as particularly high-revving, sporty, and spirited, and to this end designed it with the lowest possible compression and highest RPM redline ever seen in a production diesel — 14.4:1 compression and 5,500 RPM, to be precise. Let's take a look at the specs.