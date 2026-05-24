Not Ford, Not Dodge: This Automaker Built The First Dually Truck

In 2026, if you want extra towing power and the ability to put down crazy amounts of torque, you opt for a "dually," or a truck with four rear wheels. Duallys have been around for a few decades, but that hasn't always been the case. Apart from heavy duty tractor trailers or something that would be used in the military, you don't see dually setups on trucks from say, the 1950s or 1960s.

But the first commercially available dually pickup truck came out in 1973, and it was made by GM. Looking back at the historical record of giant trucks, it shouldn't be surprising that General Motors beat both Ford and Chrysler to the punch. 1973 was the first model year of the now venerated "Square Body" Chevy trucks. The option for a dually setup was called "Big Dooley" and was available on the rear-wheel drive C30 and four-wheel drive K30 one-ton trucks.