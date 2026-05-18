The Reason Air Force One Needs Nearly Twice The Wiring Of A Regular 747

Both of the current Boeing 747-200Bs, which carry the military designation VC-25A and are known as "Air Force One," have some truly amazing features. They've been in use since 1990, and are maintained and operated by the Presidential Airlift Group, part of the White House Military Office. They boast 4,000 square feet of floor space, divvied up across three levels, and (among other things) include a large office, bathrooms, a small gym, a conference room, a state-of-the-art emergency medical bay, and two fully equipped food galleys.

It also has a world-class communication center that includes dozens upon dozens of telephones, televisions, an array of multi-frequency radios, computers, and other communication and data-gathering equipment — all of which require a whole lot of wires. In fact, there are 238 miles worth of wiring running through the walls, floors, and ceilings, double what you'd find in a standard jumbo jet. The two new VC-25B's replacing the old VC-25A's will have 250 miles of wiring.

Additionally, every inch of that cabling is wrapped and hardened with heavy shielding to protect it and the sensitive electronics it supports from electromagnetic pulses or nuclear attacks. In fact, the Presidential plane is one big flying Faraday Cage. In simplest terms, creating a continuous capacitor that fully encapsulates any given electronic device will shield it from the devastating effects of an electromagnetic pulse. "Air Force One" has, in effect, two layers of cages, just in case the outer layer becomes damaged and lets a signal leak through. The second level of protection operates internally, encasing all critical systems in their own cages.