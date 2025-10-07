How Many Engines Does Air Force One Have And Who Makes Them?

Air Force One is perhaps the most widely-known and recognizable plane in the world. Its striking blue and white paint scheme and impressive size, with four large engines, are unmistakable. Air Force One ferries the president of the United States anywhere he needs to go, and the current planes (there are two) have been in the air since the 1990s. Air Force One is actually the call sign for any aircraft that is carrying the president, a name that has been in popular use since President John F. Kennedy was flying on a VC-137.

Officially designated as VC-25 by the Air Force, the name now refers to the current Boeing 747-200B series aircraft. These planes, which have tail codes of 28000 and 29000, are highly customized inside and out. The fuselage houses 4,000 square feet of living space, including quarters and an office for the president, a communications room, conference room, dining room, two kitchen galleys, and more.

It has a nautical range of 6,800 nautical miles, but is capable of refueling in the air, giving it a hypothetically unlimited range. The exterior of the plane is armored and protected against electromagnetic pulses, or EMPs, which could take out the myriad of sensitive electronic systems inside. Even the plane's four engines, made by General Electric, are modified to keep Air Force One safe and in the air.