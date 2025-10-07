How Many Engines Does Air Force One Have And Who Makes Them?
Air Force One is perhaps the most widely-known and recognizable plane in the world. Its striking blue and white paint scheme and impressive size, with four large engines, are unmistakable. Air Force One ferries the president of the United States anywhere he needs to go, and the current planes (there are two) have been in the air since the 1990s. Air Force One is actually the call sign for any aircraft that is carrying the president, a name that has been in popular use since President John F. Kennedy was flying on a VC-137.
Officially designated as VC-25 by the Air Force, the name now refers to the current Boeing 747-200B series aircraft. These planes, which have tail codes of 28000 and 29000, are highly customized inside and out. The fuselage houses 4,000 square feet of living space, including quarters and an office for the president, a communications room, conference room, dining room, two kitchen galleys, and more.
It has a nautical range of 6,800 nautical miles, but is capable of refueling in the air, giving it a hypothetically unlimited range. The exterior of the plane is armored and protected against electromagnetic pulses, or EMPs, which could take out the myriad of sensitive electronic systems inside. Even the plane's four engines, made by General Electric, are modified to keep Air Force One safe and in the air.
Powerful engines with change on the horizon
The planes currently serving as Air Force One may be 35 years old, but the engine technology is still impressive. Both of the 747-200s that ferry the president have four GE CF6-80C2B1 engines, each producing 56,700 pounds of thrust. They have a maximum cruising speed of 630 miles per hour. The same engines or close variants are found on the Boeing 747, Boeing 767, Airbus A300, and the Airbus A310.
The GE engines weren't just selected for their immense power: they also have an excellent service record and are extremely dependable. According to GE, this type of engine has accumulated more than 50 million hours of commercial flight time with an almost perfect reliability rating. Modifications to the engines for service as Air Force One include shielding to protect them from electromagnetic disturbances, and additional sensors that are intended to find failures before they happen, ensuring that the president is never delayed by unscheduled engine maintenance.
The two planes that serve as Air Force One are aging, however, and the Air Force intends to replace them with the Boeing 747-8. The new fleet will have four GEnx-2B 787 Technology Engines, which are more fuel-efficient and quieter than the GE CF6 engines. According to Boeing, the 747-8 is also the fastest commercial jet available, and offers a range of 7,730 nautical miles. Of course, the new 747-8s will be heavily modified to meet the unique needs required to serve as Air Force One.