How Long Can Air Force One Fly Without Landing?

Air Force One, one of the most recognizable aircraft in the world, has been managed by the Presidential Airlift Group since 1944, only four decades after Wilbur and Orville Wright first achieved controlled flight. That first flight lasted a mere 12 seconds. Now, some of the longest non-stop flights in the world stretch out past 18 hours, but just how long can Air Force One stay in the air without landing?

While the Air Force One name technically applies to any Air Force aircraft that the president of the United States is on, most people use it to reference the large passenger jets that have been customized to carry the Commander-in-Chief. Today, the president flies on one of two Boeing 747-200B series aircraft. The White House does not give an official range for the aircraft, instead claiming that it's "unlimited" due to its midair refueling capabilities.

All aircraft, however, have a limited range based on fuel. According to Boeing, the 747-200B series has a range of about 6,857 nautical miles, or 12,700 kilometers. This is about 14 hours of flight time. Air Force One also can fly incredibly fast across the U.S. and make commercial flights seem glacial in comparison.