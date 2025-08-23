How Long Can Air Force One Fly Without Landing?
Air Force One, one of the most recognizable aircraft in the world, has been managed by the Presidential Airlift Group since 1944, only four decades after Wilbur and Orville Wright first achieved controlled flight. That first flight lasted a mere 12 seconds. Now, some of the longest non-stop flights in the world stretch out past 18 hours, but just how long can Air Force One stay in the air without landing?
While the Air Force One name technically applies to any Air Force aircraft that the president of the United States is on, most people use it to reference the large passenger jets that have been customized to carry the Commander-in-Chief. Today, the president flies on one of two Boeing 747-200B series aircraft. The White House does not give an official range for the aircraft, instead claiming that it's "unlimited" due to its midair refueling capabilities.
All aircraft, however, have a limited range based on fuel. According to Boeing, the 747-200B series has a range of about 6,857 nautical miles, or 12,700 kilometers. This is about 14 hours of flight time. Air Force One also can fly incredibly fast across the U.S. and make commercial flights seem glacial in comparison.
Refueling capabilities and the new Air Force One
The White House is mum about how long Air Force One can stay in the air with midair refueling. The aircraft is not simply a mode of transportation for the president, but also a safe house of sorts in the event of an attack. It can withstand an electromagnetic pulse and has a mobile command center, medical suite, large living spaces, and two food preparation galleys. Midair refueling aside, eventually supplies would dwindle and Air Force One would need to provide more food and water. From a mechanical standpoint, the need to replenish engine oil would also limit flight time.
By 2027, the United States Air Force (USAF) will replace the current Air Force One with two 747-8 aircrafts. The new planes will offer a longer flight range and faster cruising speed. Notably, they are not capable of midair refueling. This was reportedly a cost-cutting measure justified by the fact that no president has used the midair refueling capability on the current model. However, the change could alter the ability for Air Force One to enable continuity of government in the event of a major crisis.
President Donald Trump also accepted a 747-8 as a gift from the country of Qatar, which he stated he plans to use until Boeing delivers the replacements. In August 2025, Trump said that the aircraft could be ready for use in as little as six months, but many officials remain skeptical.