What Is The Longest Non-Stop Flight? (And Which Plane Do You Have To Take?)

An average of 130,000 flights took place around the world every day from December 2024 to July 2025. While some flights are very short, others are much, much longer. In the United States, the longest commercial flight is from Boston, Massachusetts, to Honolulu, Hawaii, which covers a distance of 5,086 miles. This, however, pales in comparison next to the world's longest nonstop flight, which is the Singapore to New York route flown by Singapore Airlines on the Airbus A350-900 ULR. This flight covers an impressive 9,537 miles, without any scheduled stops or layovers along the way.

Officially designated as Singapore Airlines flights SQ23, and SQ24, these two flights are currently the longest routine, nonstop flight routes worldwide. Departing from Singapore's Changi Airport and landing in New York's JFK Airport, the flight follows a westward route that takes it over the airspaces of Malaysia, the Philippines, and Japan, and later traverses the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean. It then flies across Alaska and Canada, passing through 12 time zones before finally landing in New York City. The whole journey takes around 19 hours.

Before the direct flight to New York, Singapore Airlines was already operating the previous longest nonstop direct flight with its Changi Airport to New Jersey, Newark Liberty International Airport route. This service was cancelled in 2013 but restarted two years later. The newer nonstop direct flight to New York was introduced by Singapore Airlines in November 2020. It currently provides seven flights a week.