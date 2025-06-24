This Is The Shortest Airplane Flight Route In The World

We often associate flying with longer-distance travel across countries or whole continents. In the United States, motorists typically aren't afraid of lengthy drives. In fact, Frontier Group Associate Director and Senior Policy Analyst Tony Dutzik dubs U.S. drivers "freakish outlier(s) when it comes to the number of miles we drive in our cars and trucks." With that in mind, short-distance flights might seem a strange phenomenon.

Nonetheless, there are a huge number of different flight routes criss-crossing the globe, serving personal and business needs of every sort. The very shortest of all regularly scheduled flights covers a rather remote region of the north of Scotland, the beautiful Orkney and its associated islands. According to Aviation Week Network, via OAG Schedules Analyser, the flight between the islands of Westray to Papa Westray is operated by Loganair and covers a mere 1.7 miles.

This flight is offered for £18.50 (just under $25), standard economy pricing, though can be taken for as little as £8 (approximately $10.78). Loganair notes that the latter is "Excursion" pricing and specifies a "return trip with one night minimum stay required at destination." Some wonderful Scottish inventions have helped shape the modern world, and anyone who takes this flight will see that the country's reputation for remote, rugged, stunning landscapes is well-deserved too.