How Fast Can Air Force One Fly Across The US?

The sight of Air Force One is something that Americans and aviation enthusiasts across the world never tire of. However, first, let's address a common misconception. The term Air Force One does not refer to a specific aircraft. Rather, it's the call-sign designated to any United States Air Force (USAF) aircraft assigned the privilege of carrying the President.

The most common aircraft the President uses is one of two Boeing VC-25A planes. These heavily modified Boeing 747-200s are usually what we think of when the term Air Force One is used and are undoubtedly some of the most famous USAF vehicles. The two planes are effectively mobile command centers that are tasked with carrying the POTUS on his official duties. But just how quickly can they shuttle the President around the world?

One relatable way we can look at this is to see how fast a Boeing VC-25A can fly across the US. New York and Los Angeles are the perfect cities to consider. In this instance, the distance between New York's JFK International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport is 2475 miles. To calculate this, we need to look at the plane's performance, but to add a bit of spice to the mix, we'll also look at how this compares to a comparative era commercial 747. Finally, we'll look at how it's expected to contrast against its forthcoming replacement, the Boeing VC-25B.

