How Fast Can A Fighter Jet Fly Across The US?

People who are even remotely aware of a fighter jet's capabilities likely know they're pretty fast. Modern fighters can fly at Mach 1.8 and faster, zipping around the sky at incredible speeds. Of course, every fighter jet is different, and each has its own specifications, so many factors determine how long it would take for a fighter to fly across the country. To determine the time needed, it's best to focus on a specific distance, like from New York City to Los Angeles.

Those cities are 2,788 miles apart by car, but aircraft don't have to stick to winding highways. The distance a fighter jet would need to fly to reach LA from New York is 2,445 miles. But there's more that needs to be considered, because none of the United States' fighter jets can make that distance without refueling — although actually stopping to top off their gas tanks isn't always necessary, as many American military aircraft can refuel in the air.

So if we look into a few fighters and compare their capabilities, it's clear that each has a specific amount of time needed to travel the distance including refueling, and they're all slightly different. Legacy aircraft from the 20th century, like the F-15 Strike Eagle, are remarkably fast, but how might they compare to newer fighters like the F-22 and F-35?

