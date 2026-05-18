5 Cool Perks You Didn't Realize Came With Owning A Lexus

For many people, Lexus is synonymous with luxury. Lexus, a division of the Ford Motor Company, offers high-end cars with price tags to match. It's not uncommon for a Lexus to creep up on or even surpass the six-figure mark. But the luxury doesn't extend only to the driver and passenger seats.

Lexus owners also have access to a list of more than 40 perks, including discounts and complimentary offers available in places across the country. Lexus owners can check out the perks available to them on the Lexus website. Filter for the state you live in (or the state you happen to be in, if you're traveling) to see a list of perks available in your area.

Lexus owner perks lean heavily toward free parking (which makes sense for a car company) and hotel or resort discounts, but other perks are hidden among the list.

Read on to find out the benefits available to Lexus owners at partnering businesses.