5 Cool Perks You Didn't Realize Came With Owning A Lexus
For many people, Lexus is synonymous with luxury. Lexus, a division of the Ford Motor Company, offers high-end cars with price tags to match. It's not uncommon for a Lexus to creep up on or even surpass the six-figure mark. But the luxury doesn't extend only to the driver and passenger seats.
Lexus owners also have access to a list of more than 40 perks, including discounts and complimentary offers available in places across the country. Lexus owners can check out the perks available to them on the Lexus website. Filter for the state you live in (or the state you happen to be in, if you're traveling) to see a list of perks available in your area.
Lexus owner perks lean heavily toward free parking (which makes sense for a car company) and hotel or resort discounts, but other perks are hidden among the list.
Read on to find out the benefits available to Lexus owners at partnering businesses.
Free parking
Even though technology has made finding a parking spot a little easier, it can still be a pain. It's a little easier for Lexus owners. Discounted or free parking is one of the most common perks available. Depending on the location, you might get free valet parking, a free upgrade to your parking, designated parking, and more.
There are several areas where your Lexus could earn you free parking, including the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts in Houston, Texas, the Arts Garage in Dayton, Ohio, the Crabtree Valley Mall and at North Hills in Raleigh, North Carolina, The Shops at La Cantera, in San Antonio, Texas, PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the American Airlines Center, in Dallas, Texas, the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida, Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, and Equity Bank Park in Wichita, Kansas.
If you're driving your Lexus to a sporting event, theatrical performance, concert, or other event in one of these areas, then parking could be one less thing to worry about.
Discounts from a variety of businesses
Through partnerships with theaters, venues, hotels, and luxury brands, Lexus owners receive exclusive discounts and experiences. Offers include a Super Group discount at Fox Theatre in Atlanta; 20% off select shows and events, plus 50% off Thursday concerts at Legacy Hall, and 10% off Broadway in the Rio Grande Valley performances at McAllen Performing Arts Center. Additional perks include 15% off purchases from JURA (excluding accessories), 15% off stays at Bardessono Hotel & Spa, and 30% off tastings and select amenities at Napa Valley wineries, including Burgess, Stony Hill Vineyard, Heitz Cellar, and Ink Grade.
The largest collection of experiential perks can be found at New York City's Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre. Such perks include a free beverage before Knicks and Rangers home games (limited to the first 50 Lexus owners), $5 off one purchase in any team store, one free coffee or hot chocolate at the Dunkin' Donuts stand found in Section 115 on the sixth floor of MSG, one free three-pack of cupcakes from Baked by Melissa, 25% off Christmas Spectacular performances, and one Lexus specialty cocktail (or mocktail) at the main lobby Beacon Theatre concession stand during Beacon Theatre Lexus Concert Series performances.
Vacation credit
If you have a vacation coming up, owning a Lexus could save you a little bit of money while you're away from home.
At the Post Ranch Inn, in Big Sur, California, Lexus owners receive a free three-course lunch for two at the Sierra Mar restaurant. Like nearly every hotel or resort Lexus partners with, the Post Ranch Inn also offers courtesy cars for use within the local area or on the property, and Lexus owners can reserve a complimentary Lexus to drive around on longer excursions.
In addition, Lexus owners also receive a $100 resort credit at the Salamander in Middleburg, Virginia, the Salamander in Washington, DC, Cavallo Point Lodge in Sausalito, California, Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado, the Goldener Hirsch resort in Deer Valley, Utah, Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa in Frisco, Texas, Pebble Beach Resorts in Pebble Beach, California, Blackberry Mountain in Walland, Tennessee, Lotte Hotel in Seattle, Washington, Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee, Bowie House in Fort Worth, Texas, and Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Some restrictions may apply.
Other vacation perks include $400 experience credit and a house vehicle to use at Paws up Montana and The Green O in Greenough, Montana, $150 resort credit, free daily breakfast for two, and free valet parking at Ambiente in Sedona, Arizona, and lastly, the Seasonal Dune Experience, room upgrade, daily breakfast for two, $100 resort credit, and 15% off chartered boat excursions at Chatham Bars Inn, in Chatham, Massachusetts.
A day at the field or a night out
People living in or visiting Madison, Wisconsin have access to a bundle of perks at Breese Stevens Field, home of the Forward Madison football club. With a game ticket and a Lexus, you can watch an entire match without spending any additional money. During any Forward Madison FC home game, Lexus owners get free parking in the Lexus VIP lot, as well as your choice of a free hotdog, brat, hamburger, veggie patty, or non-alcoholic drink.
About 350 miles south of Madison, you'll find The Muny (also known as the Municipal Opera Association) in St. Louis, Missouri, billed as the oldest and largest outdoor musical theater in the United States. The venue leans toward musical theater acts, but also hosts musicians like Lionel Richie, John Legend, Jon Batiste, and Diana Ross. Lexus owners attending a concert or musical theater show at The Muny can rent a free seat cushion.
Roadside assistance
Lexus owners have access to free 24-hour roadside assistance for up to four years from the purchase date of their vehicle.
Owners of a new Lexus get roadside assistance for four years from the purchase date, regardless of the car's mileage. Owners of a used Lexus Certified vehicle get roadside assistance for two years from the purchase date, regardless of mileage. There are multiple ways to request roadside assistance. Lexus owners can call 1-800-25-LEXUS (1-800-255-3987) and select prompt one. You can also use the 24/7 button on the home screen of the Lexus app. Finally, some Lexus vehicles have a multimedia system or SOS button inside the car, which initiates a roadside assistance request.
Free roadside assistance from Lexus includes jumpstarting a battery, changing a tire, towing up to 25 miles, and emergency fuel delivery. It does not include parts or fluids, except for the aforementioned emergency fuel.
Once free roadside assistance expires, AAA waives customer enrollment fees for Lexus owners. Drivers are still responsible for the monthly or annual dues. You can learn more about AAA for Lexus Owners by calling 1-888-348-3887. Just make sure paying for AAA makes sense for you.