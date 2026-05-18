Intel Is Reportedly Boosting Its Profits By Selling 'Scrap'-Quality CPUs

Industry analyst Ben Bajarin did get some additional context from speaking with Intel's Investor Relations. In a post on X, Bajarin mentions that Intel's margins were padded by better yield salvage per wafer and by binning the chips down into a usable product. Bajarin's post also suggests that Intel's customers are currently not picky about what CPUs they can get, instead opting to take whatever is available – this goes a long way in putting the CPU supply shortage into perspective.

Got some clarity from Intel IR on additional lift to margins. Intel got an unexpected margin lift from better yield salvage. Chips that would normally have been lower-value edge-die on the wafer were binned down and still sold into usable SKUs, turning what may have been scrap... — Ben Bajarin (@BenBajarin) April 24, 2026

As for the immediate future, reports suggest that the CPU crunch could be a more acute supply issue compared to the ongoing memory shortage. Intel does seem confident that its supply will improve in the second quarter, and continue to improve quarter-over quarter. Intel is also in the enviable position of not only having partners such as TSMC, but also having its own manufacturing capabilities through its foundries – an advantage AMD does not have. This gives Intel a certain amount of flexibility in responding to demand, as it can use its own production capacity to prioritize certain products. We'll see how next quarter looks, and if you find yourself in need of a CPU in the meantime, maybe consider an older budget model.