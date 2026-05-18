Mazda Is Slowly Changing Its Logo, And It's Starting To Pop Up In More Places
The rollout for the latest version of Mazda's logo began in late 2025, although you'd be forgiven for not noticing just yet. It officially debuted at the Japan Mobility Show, after being previewed in a handful of earlier concepts, and has since been slowly rolled out to other parts of the company.
Mazda of Mexico is one of the latest divisions to make the switch, adopting the new logo in May 2026. The automaker has followed the trend of making its latest logo flatter and simpler than before, marking its biggest design change since it first introduced its chromed wings logo in 1997.
The 3D chromed look of the previous logo is gone and has been replaced by a new monochrome appearance. As well as changing its logo, Mazda's new wordmark also features the same simple monochrome design. Some reports have speculated that it's tied to the brand's push to move upmarket, with the new, minimalist design mirroring recent changes made by the likes of Cadillac, Volvo, and BMW.
Some of those changes have arguably been more successful than others. We crowned BMW's recent rebrand one of the worst in history, but like all the other recent logo updates, there was at least solid reasoning behind its latest change.
Carmakers are optimizing for digital environments
One of the biggest factors behind many carmakers' logo changes is the increasing number of environments that buyers see them in. Speaking to Print, designer Alex Center said that carmakers like BMW and many more have swapped to simpler 2D designs because logos need to work well in a wider variety of situations than in decades past.
He noted that "a logo that was maybe once just on the hood of a car and maybe a dealership now has to work on a mobile app, a website, and as a social media avatar," adding that "flat logos are more malleable [and] easier to work with."
It seems that Mazda is now following the industry's shift, making sure that its latest logo works just as well in the digital world as it does in the real world. It confirmed its reasoning in a press release, saying that the new logo's design "enhances [its] visibility, especially in digital environments."
Just as the brand's cars eventually get discontinued in favor of new models that better suit changing buyer tastes, the brand's logo keeps evolving to adapt to how buyers interact with it. It's certainly not the first time that Mazda has switched things up, and in fact, the latest logo's design is closer in some ways to the automaker's roots than you might think.
Mazda has a long tradition of simple 2D logos
The company that we know today as Mazda started life as Toyo Cork Kogyo in 1920, and its first logo featured the letters "TC" enclosed in a border that was supposed to look like a cork crusher. A simpler red 2D logo arrived in 1928, but was only used for a few years before Mazda launched a wordmark with the Mitsubishi logo in the background. This was around the same time that Mazda made its first motorcycles, and these early bikes featured Mazda-Mitsubishi badging to reflect the collaboration between the two manufacturers.
Mazda returned to a simple monochrome logo design in 1936, this time with three repetitions of the letter "M" stacked on top of one another. 1959 brought another brand new 2D logo based on a lowercase "m", before the carmaker switched back to a blue wordmark in the mid-'70s.
At the start of the '90s, another relatively short-lived logo appeared, before the first iteration of the current wings logo appeared in 1997. The chrome effect of the late '90s wings logo is actually more of a deviation from tradition than the latest monochrome logo, so in a sense, Mazda is getting back to its roots despite adapting its branding for modern digital environments.