Mazda Is Slowly Changing Its Logo, And It's Starting To Pop Up In More Places

The rollout for the latest version of Mazda's logo began in late 2025, although you'd be forgiven for not noticing just yet. It officially debuted at the Japan Mobility Show, after being previewed in a handful of earlier concepts, and has since been slowly rolled out to other parts of the company.

Mazda of Mexico is one of the latest divisions to make the switch, adopting the new logo in May 2026. The automaker has followed the trend of making its latest logo flatter and simpler than before, marking its biggest design change since it first introduced its chromed wings logo in 1997.

The 3D chromed look of the previous logo is gone and has been replaced by a new monochrome appearance. As well as changing its logo, Mazda's new wordmark also features the same simple monochrome design. Some reports have speculated that it's tied to the brand's push to move upmarket, with the new, minimalist design mirroring recent changes made by the likes of Cadillac, Volvo, and BMW.

Some of those changes have arguably been more successful than others. We crowned BMW's recent rebrand one of the worst in history, but like all the other recent logo updates, there was at least solid reasoning behind its latest change.