Why This Mitsubishi Manual Transmission Used Two Gear Shifters Instead Of One

When the Mirage was being designed, its Orion inline-four engine sat with its carburetor facing the front of the car. Further testing revealed icing problems up there, and that's what kicked off the cascade, as mentioned. The fix itself was simple: just flip the engine around so the carb faced the other way. Trouble is, turning the motor also reversed the direction the crankshaft spun, and that meant the wheels would now turn in reverse.

Normally, you'd solve that by slipping in a small idler gear between the engine and the gearbox to flip the rotation back the right way. But the engineering team saw an opportunity. If they were already adding a gear set to sort out the rotation, why not build a second ratio into it while they were at it? The result was two sticks paired together, a four-speed manual lever, and a second one sitting beside it. It was something no one else was offering at the time.

That second stick was a two-position lever, and when paired with the four-speed manual, it essentially gave drivers eight forward gears to choose from. The lever moved between Power and Economy modes, with a little indicator on the dashboard letting you know which one was active. The economy mode basically turned the car into a normal four-speed. Flick it over to Power, though, and the gear ratios immediately shorten, giving you punchier ratios for acceleration.