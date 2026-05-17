How The FBI Found Deleted Signal Messages From An iPhone, Even After The App Was Removed

As for how the FBI was able to pull it off, well, it's got something to do with a system-level cache built into iOS. Whenever you receive a message on Signal on the iPhone, iOS fires off a push notification. It flashes on the lock screen, and the contents actually get logged inside an internal database on the device. This applies to any app that's allowed to display notification content.

As for why this even exists, it's actually essential for several Notification Center features beyond just showing alerts — things like grouping and swipe-to-reply. The full mechanics of this database aren't really public knowledge. What we do know is that it's very unlike Android, which has a user-facing notification history feature you can scroll back through. iOS doesn't let you do that.

The trial where FBI Special Agent Clark Wiethorn testified about the extraction provides more details. Since it's only incoming messages that trigger notifications, not outgoing ones, only part of the conversation was recoverable.

This isn't the first time push notifications have proved useful in investigations. Back in June 2025, 404 Media reported that Apple had handed over data on thousands of them in response to legal demands from governments around the world. The Prairieland situation is different, though, since investigators here had physical access to the suspect's phone. This lets them run forensic tools on it directly, which is often something like the Cellebrite kit law enforcement uses to recover data from phones in custody. Ultimately, they didn't have to request anything from Apple at all.