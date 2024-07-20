What Is Cellebrite, And What Kind Of Data Can It Recover?

In theory, if you exercise even the bare minimum of best security practices on a smartphone from the last decade or thereabouts, it should be fairly difficult for most bad actors to access your data if they manage to get ahold of your handset. A tricky lock screen PIN goes a long way, as do hardware-level encryption and the various features that both Samsung and Google have added to deter Android phone theft because they make it much harder to sell a stolen phone. However, that deals mainly with the average thief or other low level bad actor.

When there are reasons for law enforcement or a foreign government to be after your data, things get a lot more complicated. Though cases where law enforcement uses specialized software to unlock the phones of shooters killed in the act by police are probably the best-known examples, there are plenty of other situations in which a government body might try to access cell phone data. For instance, if you're a journalist or activist on the radar of a foreign power in a negative way, then there's a chance that they might deploy undetectable spyware onto your phone.

One of the most high-profile companies doing this is Israel's Cellebrite, but that doesn't mean that the company is familiar to the average smartphone user. So who are they and what do we know about their software? Let's find out.