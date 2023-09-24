The Hidden iPhone Feature That Stops People Snooping Your Lock Screen Notifications

One of the nice things about modern smartphones is the presence of lock screens, which keep the inner workings of your phone more or less private. Of course, you can't keep your phone completely locked, or you'd never get any of your texts and calls, so that's why you still get notifications on your lock screen. This presents its own problem – if you leave your phone in an open space like a table, or if you have some especially nosy friends that like to look over your shoulder, your lock screen notifications can still be snooped upon.

So, how do you prevent your personal notifications from being publicly witnessed, short of keeping your phone in an opaque plastic baggie for the rest of time? If you happen to be using an iPhone, there's a special trick you can use to ensure you still get up-to-date information about your apps, without broadcasting the details of that information to whoever happens to have a line of sight with your phone.