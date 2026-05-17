GoGoVac: What's This New Ryobi Vacuum Made For & How Much Does It Cost?
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Ryobi regularly updates its lineup of cordless cleaning products with fresh additions, and one of the latest is the brand's new 18V One+ GoGoVac. It's available in tool-only form at Home Depot for $79, and will soon be available as part of a kit with a 2Ah battery and charger for $129. The GoGoVac is designed to combine the portability of a small handheld vacuum with the convenience of a flexible hose and crevice tool, and it looks noticeably different from the other handheld vacuums in Ryobi's range.
A chunky handle at the top of the vacuum lets you carry it around with one hand while using the other to control the position of its hose and nozzle. The extendable hose is four feet long, helping it to reach into crevices and awkward corners that the brand's other handheld vacuums might struggle to fit into. Ryobi also includes a pet hair tool to help remove embedded fur from furniture or flooring.
Thanks to its compact design and easy-to-grip handle, the GoGoVac is suited to a wide variety of jobs, both around the house and inside the car. Its dustbin can hold up to 16 ounces of dirt and debris, so if there are multiple smaller jobs you need to get done, you should be able to complete them without needing to repeatedly return to the trash bin. Thanks to its small size, it can also be a convenient cleaning companion for road trips and weekends away.
It's part of Ryobi's 18V One+ range
For Ryobi fans, a big part of the brand's appeal comes from the fact that there are so many products that can be powered by the same 18V One+ battery packs. As well as the new GoGoVac, Ryobi's 18V cordless tool range includes plenty of cleaning essentials, as well as a few cleaning tools you might not have realized existed. Among many other things, its current products include a carpet washer and even a submersible pool vacuum.
Another key selling point is Ryobi's generous three-year warranty, which is included as standard with almost all of the brand's new 18V One+ tools. The GoGoVac benefits from the same warranty, and when the GoGoVac kit launches, the included battery and charger will also receive the same period of coverage.
Compared to other Ryobi cordless vacuums, the GoGoVac packs an impressive amount of power. Its 45 inches of water (IOW) of sealed suction is almost double that of the 18V One+ powered brush hand vacuum, and slightly higher than its 18V One+ performance hand vacuum. It's even more powerful than some of Ryobi's range of stick vacuums, such as the classic 18V One+ stick vacuum, which has 25 IOW of sealed suction.
The removable filter promises to trap particulates collected by the vacuum's powerful suction, but it will only be able to do its job for so long. Ryobi recommends changing the filter every 3-6 months, adding an extra cost to factor into the purchase price.