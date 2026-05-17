GoGoVac: What's This New Ryobi Vacuum Made For & How Much Does It Cost?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ryobi regularly updates its lineup of cordless cleaning products with fresh additions, and one of the latest is the brand's new 18V One+ GoGoVac. It's available in tool-only form at Home Depot for $79, and will soon be available as part of a kit with a 2Ah battery and charger for $129. The GoGoVac is designed to combine the portability of a small handheld vacuum with the convenience of a flexible hose and crevice tool, and it looks noticeably different from the other handheld vacuums in Ryobi's range.

A chunky handle at the top of the vacuum lets you carry it around with one hand while using the other to control the position of its hose and nozzle. The extendable hose is four feet long, helping it to reach into crevices and awkward corners that the brand's other handheld vacuums might struggle to fit into. Ryobi also includes a pet hair tool to help remove embedded fur from furniture or flooring.

Thanks to its compact design and easy-to-grip handle, the GoGoVac is suited to a wide variety of jobs, both around the house and inside the car. Its dustbin can hold up to 16 ounces of dirt and debris, so if there are multiple smaller jobs you need to get done, you should be able to complete them without needing to repeatedly return to the trash bin. Thanks to its small size, it can also be a convenient cleaning companion for road trips and weekends away.