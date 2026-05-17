Fuel Economy Stickers Don't Tell The Whole Story - AAA Data Reveals Why

When shopping for a new vehicle in a car lot, many prospective buyers look closely for the window sticker. For them, the price is often the most important number and everything else is secondary. But the EPA fuel economy numbers are on that sticker as well, and they appear to be official figures. However, those numbers aren't actually based on real-world conditions, which can make things a bit tricky.

In fact, according to AAA, 81.8% of drivers have reported achieving better fuel economy than EPA estimates. While that number may sound like a positive, 16% of drivers actually reported worse performance. These percentages were the result of AAA's analysis of thousands of vehicles. The findings show a clear gap between the EPA's standardized fuel economy estimates and actual driving outcomes measured across different conditions and driver behaviors.

In contrast, the EPA's fuel economy figures come from lab testing that automakers are required to follow and submit each year. That testing consists of vehicle driving cycles in city and highway conditions, as well as high-speed and temperature-based driving. The results are then examined and combined to produce the official MPG numbers that appear on vehicle window stickers. Additionally, the majority of the results come from controlled testing conducted by the automakers themselves.