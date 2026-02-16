Don't Fall For A Scam: Always Look Closely For This When Buying A New Car

Buying a new car in the U.S. is something that many will agree is a lot more stressful and way more complicated than it should be. While some newer car companies like Tesla have avoided a lot of this with their direct sales model, the majority of new car buyers still need to work through the opaque and at times incredibly frustrating dealer system when buying a new vehicle.

Whether it's added dealer markup, hidden fees, or incentives and discounts that may or may not apply, there can often be a huge difference in the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) and what the dealer is asking for. There's often even more of a difference between the final, agreed-upon selling price on the paperwork you sign before getting the keys.

Whether you are shopping for a new car online or physically at a dealer's lot, there's one thing that each new vehicle has — as required by law — that you'll want to look for before you begin any price negotiation or even think about signing on the dotted line. It's sometimes called the Monroney label by those in the industry, but it's better known as the window sticker. And it's a lot more than just a price tag. The label itself will not protect you from dishonest dealers when buying a new vehicle, but it's an important tool. Familiarizing yourself with a car's window sticker is one of the first steps to avoiding some of the many scams or other dubious tactics that some car dealers have been known to try.