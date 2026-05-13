Amazon Users Call This $7 Gadget The 'Swiss Army Knife For Your Keychain'

The tool is advertised as TSA-safe, which is a nice plus to have. Many gadgets in the EDC world have blades and therefore need to be put into checked luggage — not this one. The blade of the DoohicKey Plus is very short, but it's serrated so it can be used to cut thin rope or twine. The scoring point can be used to open boxes.

The carabiner clip has three sizes of hex bolt wrenches — ¼", 5/16", and ⅜". An interesting addition to the DoohicKey that you don't often see in tools like this is the nail puller, which of course can also be used to remove staples. Add in Phillips and flat-head screwdrivers and this is a pretty versatile tool.

Some reviewers on the Amazon Store listing note that the tool is tiny, so people with larger hands might have trouble using it effectively. Others note it's definitely not a replacement for your toolbox. But of the almost 1,200 ratings, 77% awarded it a perfect 5-star rating, with an overall average of 4.6 stars.