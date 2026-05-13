Amazon Users Call This $7 Gadget The 'Swiss Army Knife For Your Keychain'
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If you're looking for a new gadget to add to your everyday carry (EDC) kit, you can choose from several options. There are always mini tools that every homeowner should have around the home, or multitools that outshine the famous Leatherman. Meanwhile, keychain gadget tools can be especially compact and versatile and can make a real difference in your everyday carry
Nite IZE has been a known name in the EDC world for some time, and it has launched several iterations of its DoohicKey keychain multi-tool. This is the DoohicKey Plus tool for $6.99 on Amazon and the company seems to have beefed up its original offerings. This particular DoohicKey Plus tool comes with eight tools — a Phillips screwdriver on the tip, a two-inch ruler, a wrench with three sized openings, a bottle opener, a serrated edge, a scoring point, a nail-puller, and a flathead screwdriver. Plus, it has an integrated carabiner clip, so you can attach it to your keychain, bag, or backpack.
A deeper look at the tools
The tool is advertised as TSA-safe, which is a nice plus to have. Many gadgets in the EDC world have blades and therefore need to be put into checked luggage — not this one. The blade of the DoohicKey Plus is very short, but it's serrated so it can be used to cut thin rope or twine. The scoring point can be used to open boxes.
The carabiner clip has three sizes of hex bolt wrenches — ¼", 5/16", and ⅜". An interesting addition to the DoohicKey that you don't often see in tools like this is the nail puller, which of course can also be used to remove staples. Add in Phillips and flat-head screwdrivers and this is a pretty versatile tool.
Some reviewers on the Amazon Store listing note that the tool is tiny, so people with larger hands might have trouble using it effectively. Others note it's definitely not a replacement for your toolbox. But of the almost 1,200 ratings, 77% awarded it a perfect 5-star rating, with an overall average of 4.6 stars.