4 V-Twin Motorcycle Engines More Powerful Than The Harley-Davidson Milwaukee-Eight

Harley-Davidson has a long history of powering its motorcycles with "Big Twin" engines. So much so that the company's Milwaukee-Eight engine represented the ninth generation of these iconic powerplants. With this engine, Harley-Davidson aimed for a more modern design with four valves per cylinder — hence the "Eight" in the title.

It also brought improved thermal management and a better overall refinement to the table. And, not incidentally, it just happens to produce what must be regarded as one of the most iconic "rumbles" in motorcycling. Depending on the version, the Milwaukee-Eight produces a stout 114 horsepower and has a torque rating of 128 lb-ft.

Now, the latter figure is important because it shows this is not an engine that chases horsepower. Rather, it's one that likes a bit of grunt at the low end of the power spectrum. This means that just defining what V-Twin engines are more powerful than Harley's doesn't tell the whole story.

But that doesn't mean it's not a fun exercise!

Other manufacturers have taken a different approach, designing V-Twins that scream with sheer power rather than grunt with torque. Let's take a look at some of the V-Twins that beat Harley-Davidson's Milwaukee-Eight — at least in terms of power, that is.