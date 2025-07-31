What Is Indian's Most Powerful Motorcycle Engine? Here's Everything You Need To Know

In October 2019, Indian Motorcycle introduced its most powerful production engine, the PowerPlus 108. It's a liquid-cooled V-twin that delivers 122 horsepower and 128 lb-ft of torque. It first appeared in the Indian Challenger in 2020 and was a step in a different direction from the brand's established air-cooled Thunderstroke motors. The PowerPlus 108 is also Indian's largest engine with a displacement of 1,768cc (108 cubic inches), built to take on Harley-Davidson's big twin lineup.

Unlike previous Indian engines, the PowerPlus was designed specifically for performance touring. It features modernized technology like ride modes and a six-speed transmission. Overhead camshafts with four valves per cylinder make it smoother and more responsive than older pushrod motors. The engine is used across Indian's Challenger, Pursuit, and select cruiser models like the Indian Sport Chief. For those asking which Indian engine tops the charts, the manufacturer would tell you this is it. The PowerPlus 108 leads on both paper and the pavement.